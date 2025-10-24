Attempt to sell an infant exposed in Kyiv: private clinic representatives under suspicion

A married couple from China, who used the services of a surrogacy program, were attempted to be given a newborn girl who, according to expert examination, is not the child of the father (a representative of the couple from the PRC).

A married couple from China who used a surrogacy program did not receive their child.

A married couple from China came to Ukraine to use the services of a surrogacy program provided by a private clinic in the capital. The surrogate mother gave birth to twins for the couple – a boy and a girl.

Then the foreigners officially conducted a genetic examination, which established that the man is not the father of the girl; only the boy is biologically related to him.

However, as the investigation indicates, representatives of the clinic still tried to hand over the girl to the married couple, helping them to establish paternity through court in order to take the child.

Eventually, the couple returned to China with their son born in Ukraine. The clinic's management left the girl with a nanny in a rented apartment in Kyiv until the issue is resolved in court. - informs the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

