Attempt to sell an infant exposed in Kyiv: private clinic representatives under suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1674 views

An attempt to sell an infant has been exposed in Kyiv, where representatives of a private clinic tried to hand over a newborn girl to a Chinese couple, despite the absence of a genetic link to the father. The couple returned to China with their son, and the girl was left with a nanny in a rented apartment.

Attempt to sell an infant exposed in Kyiv: private clinic representatives under suspicion

A married couple from China, who used the services of a surrogacy program, were attempted to be given a newborn girl who, according to expert examination, is not the child of the father (a representative of the couple from the PRC).

This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

Details

A married couple from China who used a surrogacy program did not receive their child.

A married couple from China came to Ukraine to use the services of a surrogacy program provided by a private clinic in the capital. The surrogate mother gave birth to twins for the couple – a boy and a girl.

Then the foreigners officially conducted a genetic examination, which established that the man is not the father of the girl; only the boy is biologically related to him.

However, as the investigation indicates, representatives of the clinic still tried to hand over the girl to the married couple, helping them to establish paternity through court in order to take the child.

Eventually, the couple returned to China with their son born in Ukraine. The clinic's management left the girl with a nanny in a rented apartment in Kyiv until the issue is resolved in court.

- informs the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

Recall

A few years ago, it was unknown how many clinics in Ukraine were involved in surrogacy. The President's Commissioner for Children's Rights stated the absence of a register.

The President of Italy signed a law providing for penalties of up to two years of imprisonment and fines of up to one million euros for surrogacy outside the country.

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
