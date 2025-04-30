The Spanish government has banned its embassies from registering children born through surrogacy

$41.560.18
Ukraine and the USA will sign an agreement on minerals in the coming days - Shmyhal
01:34 PM • 11181 views

Ukraine and the USA will sign an agreement on minerals in the coming days - Shmyhal

Exclusive
09:29 AM • 53988 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

08:44 AM • 80247 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
April 30, 08:43 AM • 141558 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
April 30, 06:47 AM • 82936 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 224946 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 165948 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 115458 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM • 140150 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Exclusive
April 29, 11:06 AM • 107913 views

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

Publications
Exclusives
Night attack on Dnipro: the RMA told the details

April 30, 04:52 AM • 88065 views

More than half of the battles are in two directions: map from the General Staff

April 30, 05:35 AM • 89279 views

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

April 30, 05:55 AM • 127285 views

Kellogg: US and Ukraine agreed on 22 actions for further agreements on the war

April 30, 08:04 AM • 63967 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

April 30, 08:15 AM • 71465 views
Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

01:19 PM • 17856 views

Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

10:55 AM • 42190 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management
Exclusive

April 30, 08:43 AM • 141573 views

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

April 30, 05:55 AM • 127819 views

“Mommy's rules”. Transparency International Ukraine revealed the motives why the ARMA leadership is disrupting changes in the agency

April 29, 03:56 PM • 148084 views
50-year-old Leonardo Di Caprio Stuns Fans with Sudden Weight Loss: Photo

01:52 PM • 5382 views

Katy Perry felt "beaten" by society's rejection of her space travel

12:48 PM • 11066 views

Sarah Gellar showed off a great wardrobe like Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City"

12:27 PM • 12203 views

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

09:14 AM • 26600 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

April 30, 08:15 AM • 71850 views
The Spanish government has banned its embassies from registering children born through surrogacy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 248 views

Spanish embassies will no longer register children born through surrogacy abroad. The new instruction from the Ministry of Justice will come into force shortly.

The Spanish government has banned its embassies from registering children born through surrogacy

From now on, a new instruction of the Ministry of Justice is in effect in the country, which prevents the registration of minors born outside of Spain through surrogate motherhood. UNN reports with reference to El Mundo.

Details

To prevent citizens from circumventing the ban on this practice in Spain - this is how the Ministry of Justice of the country explained the decision, according to which Spanish embassies and consulates will now be prohibited from registering children born to surrogate mothers in foreign countries.

The rules will take effect next Thursday. The resolution cancels all pending registration processes, and also prohibits diplomats from accepting certificates issued by foreign countries in which Spanish citizens are recognized as parents of a child born through surrogate motherhood.

Starting this Thursday, when the instruction is published in the Official State Gazette (BOE), minors can only be registered in the usual ways of determining paternity: through biological ties or adoption.

- it is stated in the explanation provided by the department.

Let us remind you

The organizer and two members of a criminal organization will appear in court for recruiting women for surrogate motherhood for single foreigners. The scheme violated the law and exploited vulnerable women.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Spain
