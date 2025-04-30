The Spanish government has banned its embassies from registering children born through surrogacy

From now on, a new instruction of the Ministry of Justice is in effect in the country, which prevents the registration of minors born outside of Spain through surrogate motherhood. UNN reports with reference to El Mundo.

To prevent citizens from circumventing the ban on this practice in Spain - this is how the Ministry of Justice of the country explained the decision, according to which Spanish embassies and consulates will now be prohibited from registering children born to surrogate mothers in foreign countries.

The rules will take effect next Thursday. The resolution cancels all pending registration processes, and also prohibits diplomats from accepting certificates issued by foreign countries in which Spanish citizens are recognized as parents of a child born through surrogate motherhood.

Starting this Thursday, when the instruction is published in the Official State Gazette (BOE), minors can only be registered in the usual ways of determining paternity: through biological ties or adoption. - it is stated in the explanation provided by the department.



The organizer and two members of a criminal organization will appear in court for recruiting women for surrogate motherhood for single foreigners. The scheme violated the law and exploited vulnerable women.