Attack on Zaporizhzhia: the number of victims increased to five

In Zaporizhzhya, the number of victims of the morning shelling by the russian federation has increased - five victims are now known. this was stated by the head of the Zaporizhzhya regional military administration Yuriy Malashko, UNN reports .

Details

According to him, today the occupants launched five rocket attacks on the city. In addition, the occupants fired 96 times at the region.

Malashko noted that in Zaporizhzhia, the private sector and residential high-rise buildings were hit the most .

Unfortunately, the number of victims has already increased to 5 people - four men and a woman were wounded. Special services are working at the scene to eliminate the consequences of the strike - summarized the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

Addendum

Earlier, UNN reported that five explosions were heard in Zaporizhzhia this morning. It is known that rockets hit residential areas of the city.

Recall

Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba said that two people were killed in a massive missile attack by the russian army on Ukraine this morning - in Kryvyi Rih and Khmelnytsky.

In addition, at least 33 wounded are known.

Search operation continues in Zmiyiv, Kharkiv region, after Russian strike: Interior Ministry shows video of man's rescue