Search operation continues in Zmiyiv, Kharkiv region, after Russian strike: Interior Ministry shows video of man's rescue

The search operation in the city of Zmiyiv, Kharkiv region, after the attack of the Russian army this morning continues, one more person may be under the rubble, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said, UNN reports.

Details

The Interior Minister published a video of the rescue of a person by the State Emergency Service from the rubble in Zmiiv, Kharkiv region.

A total of 2 people were rescued. Rescuers continue the search operation. According to preliminary information, one more person may remain under the ruins of the house - Klymenko wrote on Telegram.

Previously

The head of the JMA Syniehubov reported that around 07:00 the enemy shelled Zmiyiv , Chuhuiv district. A private house was damaged. A 90- and 60-year-old man were pulled out of the rubble.

Russian troops also launched at least 4 missile strikes this morning, injuring a woman and damaging an enterprise and an educational institution.