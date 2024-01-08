Search operation continues in Zmiyiv, Kharkiv region, after Russian strike: Interior Ministry shows video of man's rescue

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 102668 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 113149 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 143395 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 140020 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177543 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172138 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 284639 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178281 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167293 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148878 views

US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

March 2, 06:42 AM • 42569 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 75049 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 35195 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 45621 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 65296 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 102671 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 284640 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 251888 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 236970 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 262156 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 65296 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 143398 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107389 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107349 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123426 views
Search operation continues in Zmiyiv, Kharkiv region, after Russian strike: Interior Ministry shows video of man's rescue

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 60269 views

Search operations continue in Zmiyiv after Russian attack; two people are rescued, another may be under the rubble. The Ministry of Internal Affairs released a video.

The search operation in the city of Zmiyiv, Kharkiv region, after the attack of the Russian army this morning continues, one more person may be under the rubble, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said, UNN reports

Details 

The Interior Minister published a video of the rescue of a person by the State Emergency Service from the rubble in Zmiiv, Kharkiv region. 

A total of 2 people were rescued.  Rescuers continue the search operation. According to preliminary information, one more person may remain under the ruins of the house

- Klymenko wrote on Telegram.

Previously 

The head of the JMA Syniehubov reported that around 07:00 the enemy shelled Zmiyiv , Chuhuiv district. A private house was damaged. A 90- and 60-year-old man were pulled out of the rubble. 

Russian troops also launched at least 4 missile strikes this morning, injuring a woman and damaging an enterprise and an educational institution.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

