## Attack on Ukraine on April 29: Russian drone briefly entered Romanian airspace During Russia's massive drone attack on Ukraine on the night of April 29, one of the drones briefly entered the airspace of Romania, a NATO member. **Source:** Romanian Ministry of Defense **Details:** According to the Romanian Ministry of Defense, the incident occurred on the night of April 28-29. Romanian radar surveillance systems detected an unauthorized entry into the national airspace. "On the night of April 28-29, Romanian radar surveillance systems detected a possible unauthorized entry into the national airspace, originating from Ukraine. The incident occurred during Russian drone attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure," the statement said. The Ministry of Defense emphasizes that all measures were taken immediately to clarify the situation, and it is in constant contact with the Allied structures. "An analysis of the data showed that a drone entered the national airspace for a short period of time. Its presence did not pose a threat to national security," the statement added. The Romanian Ministry of Defense strongly condemns this incident and assures that it continues to monitor the situation closely.
On the night of April 29, Russian drones attacked Ukraine, one of them crossed the border with Romania by 500 meters. The Romanian Air Force scrambled fighter jets to patrol.
On the night of April 28-29, Russian invaders carried out a series of drone attacks on civilian targets and port infrastructure in Ukraine. At the same time, one of the Russian UAVs briefly ended up in the airspace of Romania, UNN reports with reference to the official website of the Ministry of National Defense of Romania.
Details
During the attacks on Ukrainian targets, the Romanian radar surveillance system indicated the possibility that the trajectory of one of the drones involved in the attack could cross the national airspace for a very short period of time at a depth of up to 500 meters in an area located approximately 8 km east of the settlement of K. A. Rosetti, Tulcea County, with the last contact with this aerial target recorded on the territory of Ukraine
It is reported that on April 28, at about 23:30, an air alert was declared in some border areas of Romania. Two F-16 aircraft of the Romanian Air Force and two Eurofighter aircraft of the Italian Air Force, belonging to the air police combat service, successively took off from the 86th Borcea Air Base and the 57th Mihail Kogelniceanu Air Base. The fighters performed missions to monitor and protect the airspace of Romania.
The air raid ended on Tuesday, April 29, at about 04:50, after which the combat aircraft returned to their airbases.
The Ministry of National Defense strongly condemns these attacks carried out by the Russian Federation on civilian infrastructure and targets in Ukraine, which are unjustified and seriously contradict the norms of international law
Addition
At night, Kyiv was attacked by enemy UAVs, air defense forces destroyed 9 drones. As a result of the fall of debris in the Desnyanskyi district, a fire broke out at a recreation center, there is destruction.
On the night of April 29, Russia attacked Ukraine with drones from different regions. The Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down 37 "Shahed", but 47 simulators were lost. Kharkiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk and Kyiv regions were affected.