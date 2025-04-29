$41.740.01
The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future
07:23 AM

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

Exclusive
07:19 AM

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business

06:48 AM

Magnetic storms in May: dates and intensity of geomagnetic fluctuations

April 28, 06:27 PM

Serhiy Koretskyi elected Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine - MP

Exclusive
April 28, 02:20 PM

Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms

Exclusive
April 28, 02:15 PM

A water pipe burst at the metro construction site in Vynohradar – Avtostrada

Exclusive
April 28, 02:07 PM

"She is fine with everything": expert explained why Olena Duma is blocking the adoption of the draft law on the reform of ARMA

April 28, 01:08 PM

White House responded after Putin's "ceasefire" proposal: Trump wants a permanent ceasefire

Exclusive
April 28, 12:59 PM

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling

Exclusive
April 28, 12:30 PM

The ball is in the NACP's court: the head of the supervisory board of the State Land Bank has a real conflict of interest

## Attack on Ukraine on April 29: Russian drone briefly entered Romanian airspace During Russia's massive drone attack on Ukraine on the night of April 29, one of the drones briefly entered the airspace of Romania, a NATO member. **Source:** Romanian Ministry of Defense **Details:** According to the Romanian Ministry of Defense, the incident occurred on the night of April 28-29. Romanian radar surveillance systems detected an unauthorized entry into the national airspace. "On the night of April 28-29, Romanian radar surveillance systems detected a possible unauthorized entry into the national airspace, originating from Ukraine. The incident occurred during Russian drone attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure," the statement said. The Ministry of Defense emphasizes that all measures were taken immediately to clarify the situation, and it is in constant contact with the Allied structures. "An analysis of the data showed that a drone entered the national airspace for a short period of time. Its presence did not pose a threat to national security," the statement added. The Romanian Ministry of Defense strongly condemns this incident and assures that it continues to monitor the situation closely.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

On the night of April 29, Russian drones attacked Ukraine, one of them crossed the border with Romania by 500 meters. The Romanian Air Force scrambled fighter jets to patrol.

## Attack on Ukraine on April 29: Russian drone briefly entered Romanian airspace During Russia's massive drone attack on Ukraine on the night of April 29, one of the drones briefly entered the airspace of Romania, a NATO member. **Source:** Romanian Ministry of Defense **Details:** According to the Romanian Ministry of Defense, the incident occurred on the night of April 28-29. Romanian radar surveillance systems detected an unauthorized entry into the national airspace. "On the night of April 28-29, Romanian radar surveillance systems detected a possible unauthorized entry into the national airspace, originating from Ukraine. The incident occurred during Russian drone attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure," the statement said. The Ministry of Defense emphasizes that all measures were taken immediately to clarify the situation, and it is in constant contact with the Allied structures. "An analysis of the data showed that a drone entered the national airspace for a short period of time. Its presence did not pose a threat to national security," the statement added. The Romanian Ministry of Defense strongly condemns this incident and assures that it continues to monitor the situation closely.

On the night of April 28-29, Russian invaders carried out a series of drone attacks on civilian targets and port infrastructure in Ukraine. At the same time, one of the Russian UAVs briefly ended up in the airspace of Romania, UNN reports with reference to the official website of the Ministry of National Defense of Romania.

Details

During the attacks on Ukrainian targets, the Romanian radar surveillance system indicated the possibility that the trajectory of one of the drones involved in the attack could cross the national airspace for a very short period of time at a depth of up to 500 meters in an area located approximately 8 km east of the settlement of K. A. Rosetti, Tulcea County, with the last contact with this aerial target recorded on the territory of Ukraine

- the Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

It is reported that on April 28, at about 23:30, an air alert was declared in some border areas of Romania. Two F-16 aircraft of the Romanian Air Force and two Eurofighter aircraft of the Italian Air Force, belonging to the air police combat service, successively took off from the 86th Borcea Air Base and the 57th Mihail Kogelniceanu Air Base. The fighters performed missions to monitor and protect the airspace of Romania.

The air raid ended on Tuesday, April 29, at about 04:50, after which the combat aircraft returned to their airbases.

The Ministry of National Defense strongly condemns these attacks carried out by the Russian Federation on civilian infrastructure and targets in Ukraine, which are unjustified and seriously contradict the norms of international law

- the statement reads.

Addition

At night, Kyiv was attacked by enemy UAVs, air defense forces destroyed 9 drones. As a result of the fall of debris in the Desnyanskyi district, a fire broke out at a recreation center, there is destruction.

On the night of April 29, Russia attacked Ukraine with drones from different regions. The Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down 37 "Shahed", but 47 simulators were lost. Kharkiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk and Kyiv regions were affected.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarNews of the World
Eurofighter Typhoon
Romania
Ukraine
F-16 Fighting Falcon
Kyiv
