On the night of April 28-29, Russian invaders carried out a series of drone attacks on civilian targets and port infrastructure in Ukraine. At the same time, one of the Russian UAVs briefly ended up in the airspace of Romania, UNN reports with reference to the official website of the Ministry of National Defense of Romania.

Details

During the attacks on Ukrainian targets, the Romanian radar surveillance system indicated the possibility that the trajectory of one of the drones involved in the attack could cross the national airspace for a very short period of time at a depth of up to 500 meters in an area located approximately 8 km east of the settlement of K. A. Rosetti, Tulcea County, with the last contact with this aerial target recorded on the territory of Ukraine - the Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

It is reported that on April 28, at about 23:30, an air alert was declared in some border areas of Romania. Two F-16 aircraft of the Romanian Air Force and two Eurofighter aircraft of the Italian Air Force, belonging to the air police combat service, successively took off from the 86th Borcea Air Base and the 57th Mihail Kogelniceanu Air Base. The fighters performed missions to monitor and protect the airspace of Romania.

The air raid ended on Tuesday, April 29, at about 04:50, after which the combat aircraft returned to their airbases.

The Ministry of National Defense strongly condemns these attacks carried out by the Russian Federation on civilian infrastructure and targets in Ukraine, which are unjustified and seriously contradict the norms of international law - the statement reads.

Addition

At night, Kyiv was attacked by enemy UAVs, air defense forces destroyed 9 drones. As a result of the fall of debris in the Desnyanskyi district, a fire broke out at a recreation center, there is destruction.



On the night of April 29, Russia attacked Ukraine with drones from different regions. The Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down 37 "Shahed", but 47 simulators were lost. Kharkiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk and Kyiv regions were affected.

