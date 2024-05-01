Attack on Ryazan refinery: primary oil processing unit burns down
Kyiv • UNN
A primary oil refinery caught fire after a drone attack by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry on an oil refinery in Ryazan, Russia.
A primary oil refinery in Ryazan, Russia, caught fire after a nighttime attack by the GUR on the oil refinery, ASTRA reports, UNN writes.
Details
It is believed that during the attack, one drone fell on the territory of the plant, causing the ELOU-ATT, a primary oil processing unit, to catch fire.
There were allegedly no casualties as a result of the UAV attack.
On the night of May 1, UAVs attacked an oil refinery in Riazan region in Russia.
UNN, citing its sources , reportedthat the Ryazan oil refinery in Russia was hit by an operation of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.