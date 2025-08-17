Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: one child killed, six people injured

$41.450.00
48.440.00
ukenru
05:11 PM • 4258 views
Kyiv residents warned about loud noises in the city center on August 17: what happened
Exclusive
August 17, 10:14 AM • 23538 views
In Oleksandriia, Kirovohrad region, a woman accidentally ran over her daughter
Exclusive
August 17, 07:17 AM • 51191 views
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
August 16, 12:47 PM • 119204 views
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
Exclusive
August 16, 10:46 AM • 80780 views
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
August 16, 09:52 AM • 79973 views
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
August 16, 08:59 AM • 65501 views
Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump
August 16, 07:28 AM • 53955 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with Trump about the results of the summit with Putin: heading to Washington on Monday
August 15, 11:06 PM • 247697 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
August 15, 08:15 PM • 214566 views
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
2.7m/s
48%
746mm
Popular news
Russia's economy is split: the civilian sector suffers losses for the sake of war - Foreign Intelligence ServiceAugust 17, 09:33 AM • 5638 views
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national gridAugust 17, 11:21 AM • 17481 views
Water at a minimum, heating impossible: TOT on the verge of a humanitarian catastrophe - ResistanceAugust 17, 12:12 PM • 13554 views
Ukrainian FPV drone destroyed the most modern Russian T-90M "Proryv" tankVideo12:37 PM • 15242 views
Trump to meet Zelensky one-on-one, without European leaders - Bild03:35 PM • 19641 views
Publications
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
Exclusive
August 17, 07:17 AM • 51192 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 363203 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?August 15, 10:28 AM • 314927 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 318290 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 324919 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Child
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
Donetsk Oblast
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national gridAugust 17, 11:21 AM • 17708 views
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda PriestlyAugust 17, 07:47 AM • 19891 views
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideoAugust 16, 07:05 AM • 56091 views
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandalAugust 16, 03:37 AM • 46132 views
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center HonorsAugust 15, 08:50 PM • 114618 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Bild
Truth Social
Shahed-136
Medicinal products

Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: one child killed, six people injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 328 views

As a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia region, a 15-year-old boy was killed. Two children and four adults were injured.

Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: one child killed, six people injured

One child died, two children and four adults were injured as a result of a Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia region on the evening of August 17. This was reported by the head of the OVA Ivan Fedorov, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, the enemy attacked the village of Novoyakovlivka, Zaporizhzhia district, twice, presumably with FABs.

As a result of the shelling, a 15-year-old boy died. His 12-year-old brother, 8-year-old sister, as well as their parents - a 40-year-old father and a 36-year-old mother - were injured. Two men, aged 41 and 51, were also injured.

- Fedorov said.

He added that all necessary medical assistance is being provided to the victims.

"The family's house was destroyed. Houses located nearby were also damaged," stated the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA.

Recall

The day before, in Zaporizhzhia, a Russian drone attacked rescuers who were extinguishing a fire at a warehouse. A fire truck was damaged, but no one was injured.

Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia on August 10: ZNPP crisis center damaged11.08.25, 17:20 • 8684 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Child
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Ivan Fedorov
Unmanned aerial vehicle