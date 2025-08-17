Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: one child killed, six people injured

One child died, two children and four adults were injured as a result of a Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia region on the evening of August 17. This was reported by the head of the OVA Ivan Fedorov, informs UNN.

According to him, the enemy attacked the village of Novoyakovlivka, Zaporizhzhia district, twice, presumably with FABs.

As a result of the shelling, a 15-year-old boy died. His 12-year-old brother, 8-year-old sister, as well as their parents - a 40-year-old father and a 36-year-old mother - were injured. Two men, aged 41 and 51, were also injured. - Fedorov said.

He added that all necessary medical assistance is being provided to the victims.

"The family's house was destroyed. Houses located nearby were also damaged," stated the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA.

The day before, in Zaporizhzhia, a Russian drone attacked rescuers who were extinguishing a fire at a warehouse. A fire truck was damaged, but no one was injured.

