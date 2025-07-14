$41.780.04
Aircraft manufacturing remains outside Defence City: industry warns of risks of losing potential
Exclusive
01:34 PM • 2762 views
Aircraft manufacturing remains outside Defence City: industry warns of risks of losing potential
12:42 PM • 10830 views
Ministers' dismissal is planned for Wednesday, appointments and voting for Thursday - MP
12:26 PM • 17615 views
Zelenskyy offered the prime minister's chair to Yulia Svyrydenko: what is known about her
10:15 AM • 22728 views
UAH 50,000 once and about UAH 7,000 every month: The Cabinet of Ministers approved an increase in assistance before and after childbirth
08:14 AM • 31087 views
Additional NMT sessions: who can participate and how to apply
Exclusive
07:47 AM • 37498 views
“This water cannot be consumed in principle”: details of mass poisoning in Zakarpattia
July 14, 06:59 AM • 34122 views
Belarusian helicopter shot down Russian attack drone flying to Ukraine - sources
July 14, 06:07 AM • 34432 views
Trump's special envoy Kellogg arrived in Ukraine: weapons and sanctions on the agenda
Exclusive
July 14, 06:03 AM • 30973 views
Why hedgehogs became active during the day: is this a sign of environmental problems in Ukraine
July 14, 04:09 AM • 37494 views
Trump to announce offensive weapons for Ukraine today - Axios
Attack on Polish border guard: weapon used during incident

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2240 views

On July 10, three migrants from Afghanistan tried to cross the river on the Polish-Belarusian border. One of them attacked a border guard, which led to the use of a smoothbore weapon

Attack on Polish border guard: weapon used during incident

An attack on a border guard using a weapon occurred on the Polish-Belarusian border. This was reported by UNN with reference to RMF24.

Details

The incident occurred on July 10 in the Podlaskie Voivodeship, which borders Belarus. According to Polish law enforcement, three illegal migrants from Afghanistan tried to cross the border river and enter Polish territory.

One of the migrants was allegedly aggressive and attacked one of the border guards. In response, a shot was fired from a smoothbore weapon with rubber bullets.

At the same time, two migrants turned back and returned to Belarusian territory. This incident is being investigated by law enforcement agencies.

Recall

Recently, Poland scrambled military aircraft amid massive Russian attacks on Ukraine. All available assets, including fighter jets and ground-based air defense systems, were also deployed to ensure the security of border territories.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Belarus
Afghanistan
Ukraine
Poland
