Attack on Polish border guard: weapon used during incident

An attack on a border guard using a weapon occurred on the Polish-Belarusian border. This was reported by UNN with reference to RMF24.

Details

The incident occurred on July 10 in the Podlaskie Voivodeship, which borders Belarus. According to Polish law enforcement, three illegal migrants from Afghanistan tried to cross the border river and enter Polish territory.

One of the migrants was allegedly aggressive and attacked one of the border guards. In response, a shot was fired from a smoothbore weapon with rubber bullets.

At the same time, two migrants turned back and returned to Belarusian territory. This incident is being investigated by law enforcement agencies.

Recall

Recently, Poland scrambled military aircraft amid massive Russian attacks on Ukraine. All available assets, including fighter jets and ground-based air defense systems, were also deployed to ensure the security of border territories.