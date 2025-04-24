Attack on Kyiv: the number of victims has increased to 21

As a result of the enemy attack on Kyiv on the night of Thursday, April 24, at least 21 people were injured. This was reported by the capital's mayor Vitali Klitschko, UNN informs.

Details

He specified that all the injured were hospitalized.

The Sviatoshynskyi district was the most affected by the enemy attack. Fires occurred in 6 locations. There is destruction. ... Emergency services are working on the ground - Klitschko noted.

He also said that in the Podilskyi district of the capital, a fire broke out in a non-residential building as a result of falling debris, and there was destruction.

Recall

Powerful explosions rang out in Kyiv on the night of Thursday, April 24. According to the mayor, Vitali Klitschko, air defense forces are working on enemy UAVs in the capital.

On the same night, Kharkiv was attacked by missiles. This was reported by the mayor Ihor Terekhov. Later, he clarified that Kharkiv was hit by seven missile strikes that night.

Russian attack on Ukraine on April 24: a residential building was hit in the Kyiv region