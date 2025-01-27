ukenru
Actual
Attack on Kupiansk by enemy CABs: two dead are freed from the rubble

Attack on Kupiansk by enemy CABs: two dead are freed from the rubble

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26139 views

At least 50 residential buildings were damaged by Russian air strikes on Kupyansk. The bodies of two women aged 95 and 62 were unblocked from the rubble, and an 86-year-old woman with injuries was rescued.

Russian armed forces conducted a series of air strikes on Kupyansk. At least 50 residential buildings were damaged by the shelling.

It was reported that managed to rescue from the rubble the bodies of two victims aged 95 and 62 years old. It was also possible to rescue an 86-year-old woman from one of the buildings.

Transmitted by UNN with reference to the press service of the Kharkiv Prosecutor's Office.

On January 26, from approximately 13:40 to 14:20, the Russian armed forces attacked Kupyansk with KABs. At least 50 residential buildings were damaged as a result of these attacks.

Image

It is currently known that the bodies of two dead women aged 95 and 62 were unblocked from the rubble.

ImageImage

Earlier it was reported that on rescuers managed to save an 86-year-old woman from the house. The victim had an explosive wound and a fracture of the left shoulder. She was hospitalized.

Image

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

War
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising