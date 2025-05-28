Attack on Kharkiv: at least 4 explosions heard

A series of explosions rang out in Kharkiv on the night of May 28. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Local correspondents reported at least four explosions heard in the city.

Later, Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that the sounds of explosions heard in Kharkiv came from the suburbs.

However, the danger of strike UAVs remains for Kharkiv - wrote Terekhov.

He urged citizens not to ignore the alarm signals and stay in shelters.

Let us remind you

On the night of May 25, the enemy struck three districts of Kharkiv. In the Shevchenkivskyi district of the city, three people were injured, including one child.

In Kharkiv, for the first time since the war, an FPV drone attack with a warhead based on an RPG has been recorded - Terekhov