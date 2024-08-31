Attack on Cherkasy Lozova in Kharkiv region wounds 10 people, kills two

Update on the Russian shelling of Cherkaska Lozova village in Kharkiv region: the number of wounded has increased to ten. Two people were killed. Transmitted by UNN with reference to the telegram channel of the head of the Kharkiv regional state administration Oleg Sinegubov.

Details

Updated information on those killed and injured as a result of shelling in the village of Cherkaska Lozova.

Two women died: one was pulled out of the rubble, the other died in an ambulance. 10 people were injured, including two children - Sinegubov said.

Recall

Earlier , UNN reported that the Russian Armed Forces shelled the village of Cherkaska Lozova near Kharkiv. Two people died as a result of the attack. It was noted that a house was on fire, and there might be people under the rubble.