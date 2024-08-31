ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Attack on Cherkasy Lozova in Kharkiv region wounds 10 people, kills two

Attack on Cherkasy Lozova in Kharkiv region wounds 10 people, kills two

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37630 views

As a result of the Russian shelling of the village of Cherkaska Lozova in Kharkiv region, two women were killed and 10 people were wounded, including two children. One woman was pulled from the rubble, the other died in an ambulance.

Update on the Russian shelling of Cherkaska Lozova village in Kharkiv region: the number of wounded  has increased to ten. Two people were killed. Transmitted by UNN with reference to the telegram channel of the head of the Kharkiv regional state administration Oleg Sinegubov.

Details

Updated information on those killed and injured as a result of shelling in the village of Cherkaska Lozova.

Two women died: one was pulled out of the rubble, the other died in an ambulance. 10 people were injured, including two children

- Sinegubov said. 

Recall

Earlier , UNN reported that the Russian Armed Forces shelled the village of Cherkaska Lozova near Kharkiv. Two people died as a result of the attack. It was noted that a house was on fire, and there might be people under the rubble.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyWar

