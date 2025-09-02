Attack on Bila Tserkva: SES showed the consequences

$41.320.06
48.200.06
ukenru
September 1, 06:36 PM • 13976 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideo
September 1, 03:53 PM • 25279 views
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
Exclusive
September 1, 02:20 PM • 34125 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Exclusive
September 1, 11:39 AM • 38149 views
Without the restoration of tax benefits, Ukrainian aviation may lose the experience gained over decades and the chance for future recovery.
Exclusive
September 1, 09:15 AM • 183801 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: three main versions announced
September 1, 08:38 AM • 104861 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: suspect notified of suspicion
Exclusive
September 1, 07:50 AM • 189602 views
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Exclusive
September 1, 06:45 AM • 197168 views
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac signPhoto
September 1, 05:46 AM • 166449 views
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasion
September 1, 05:39 AM • 131965 views
Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 1Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
3m/s
83%
748mm
Popular news
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 135081 views
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 134044 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 121816 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 119338 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 112060 views
Publications
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Exclusive
September 1, 02:20 PM • 34120 views
For true gourmets: top recipes for making homemade mayonnaisePhotoSeptember 1, 09:46 AM • 73464 views
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Exclusive
September 1, 07:50 AM • 189601 views
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac signPhoto
Exclusive
September 1, 06:45 AM • 197166 views
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasionSeptember 1, 05:46 AM • 166449 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Keir Starmer
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
India
China
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideoSeptember 1, 06:36 PM • 13972 views
Brad Pitt bought a Hollywood Hills estate for $12 millionSeptember 1, 10:27 AM • 35653 views
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhotoAugust 29, 01:11 PM • 165222 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 293508 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 312776 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Su-57
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Financial Times
Unmanned aerial vehicle

Attack on Bila Tserkva: SES showed the consequences

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

The State Emergency Service reported the destruction and ignition of hangars, a three-story enterprise building, three buildings, and private garages in Bila Tserkva as a result of a night UAV attack. The fires have been extinguished, and one person died.

Attack on Bila Tserkva: SES showed the consequences

The State Emergency Service (SES) reported on the consequences of the night enemy attack on Bila Tserkva (Kyiv region) and published relevant photos. This was reported by UNN.

Details

As specified by the SES, on the night of September 2, the enemy massively attacked Bila Tserkva with UAVs, as a result of which hangars and a three-story building of the enterprise were destroyed and caught fire. The fires have been extinguished.

At another location, rescuers extinguished the fire of three buildings and private garages

- the message says.

Recall

One person died as a result of the night attack by Russian drones on the Bila Tserkva community in Kyiv region.

Night attack by the Russian Federation on Kyiv Oblast on September 1: there are shootdowns and damage in two districts01.09.25, 11:14 • 6030 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkraineKyiv region
Kyiv Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Bila Tserkva