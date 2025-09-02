Attack on Bila Tserkva: SES showed the consequences
Kyiv • UNN
The State Emergency Service reported the destruction and ignition of hangars, a three-story enterprise building, three buildings, and private garages in Bila Tserkva as a result of a night UAV attack. The fires have been extinguished, and one person died.
The State Emergency Service (SES) reported on the consequences of the night enemy attack on Bila Tserkva (Kyiv region) and published relevant photos. This was reported by UNN.
Details
As specified by the SES, on the night of September 2, the enemy massively attacked Bila Tserkva with UAVs, as a result of which hangars and a three-story building of the enterprise were destroyed and caught fire. The fires have been extinguished.
At another location, rescuers extinguished the fire of three buildings and private garages
Recall
One person died as a result of the night attack by Russian drones on the Bila Tserkva community in Kyiv region.
