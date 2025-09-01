Night attack by the Russian Federation on Kyiv Oblast on September 1: there are shootdowns and damage in two districts
Kyiv • UNN
Air defense forces repelled a night attack on Kyiv Oblast on September 1. Damage was recorded to buildings of an enterprise in Fastiv district and to the roof of a warehouse in Bila Tserkva district.
Air defense forces repelled another attack by Russian occupiers on Kyiv region on the night of September 1. There are downed enemy targets, but there are also "hits", reports UNN with reference to the head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration Mykola Kalashnyk.
Details
There are no casualties among the civilian population. The consequences of the enemy attack were recorded in two districts of the region.
In Fastiv district, as a result of the enemy attack, the buildings of an enterprise were damaged. The fire has been extinguished. In Bila Tserkva district, the roof of a warehouse was damaged.
He added that operational groups continue to work on recording and eliminating the consequences of the enemy attack.
Recall
On the night of September 1, Russians attacked Ukraine with 86 attack drones and decoy drones. Air defense forces shot down 76 enemy UAVs.