The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Night attack by the Russian Federation on Kyiv Oblast on September 1: there are shootdowns and damage in two districts

Kyiv • UNN

 • 244 views

Air defense forces repelled a night attack on Kyiv Oblast on September 1. Damage was recorded to buildings of an enterprise in Fastiv district and to the roof of a warehouse in Bila Tserkva district.

Night attack by the Russian Federation on Kyiv Oblast on September 1: there are shootdowns and damage in two districts

Air defense forces repelled another attack by Russian occupiers on Kyiv region on the night of September 1. There are downed enemy targets, but there are also "hits", reports UNN with reference to the head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration Mykola Kalashnyk.

Details

There are no casualties among the civilian population. The consequences of the enemy attack were recorded in two districts of the region.

In Fastiv district, as a result of the enemy attack, the buildings of an enterprise were damaged. The fire has been extinguished. In Bila Tserkva district, the roof of a warehouse was damaged.

 - wrote Kalashnyk.

He added that operational groups continue to work on recording and eliminating the consequences of the enemy attack.

Recall

On the night of September 1, Russians attacked Ukraine with 86 attack drones and decoy drones. Air defense forces shot down 76 enemy UAVs.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkraineKyivKyiv region
Kyiv Oblast
Ukraine