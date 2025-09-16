Attack by five UAVs on Sumy on September 16: State Emergency Service shared footage and details

$41.230.05
48.500.10
ukenru
Exclusive
03:22 PM • 5196 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
02:08 PM • 7578 views
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
September 16, 10:17 AM • 22127 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM • 36351 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
September 16, 09:54 AM • 21123 views
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
Exclusive
September 16, 09:19 AM • 33978 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
September 16, 08:08 AM • 33676 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
September 16, 07:46 AM • 15910 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Saratov oil refinery in Russia
Exclusive
September 16, 07:30 AM • 36644 views
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgetsPhoto
September 16, 06:54 AM • 23636 views
Trump likely to meet Zelensky next week in New York - Rubio
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
1m/s
27%
751mm
Popular news
Sikorski told Chinese Foreign Minister about the need to respect Ukraine's sovereignty and integritySeptember 16, 06:21 AM • 13833 views
We need to do everything to be ready for war - NawrockiSeptember 16, 06:42 AM • 20061 views
DIU revealed foreign components and the "filling" of the Russian "Geran-3" droneSeptember 16, 07:02 AM • 27782 views
EU postpones consideration of 19th package of sanctions against Russia - PoliticoSeptember 16, 07:25 AM • 32701 views
What Putin promised Trump over the past six months - Ukraine's Foreign Ministry's response10:48 AM • 17089 views
Publications
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
03:22 PM • 5190 views
The enemy strikes logistics warehouses. What is known about the Shahed attack in Kyiv Oblast12:55 PM • 11864 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM • 36348 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
Exclusive
September 16, 09:19 AM • 33977 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matchesSeptember 16, 08:08 AM • 33675 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Xi Jinping
Chrystia Freeland
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
United Kingdom
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and Anyma02:15 PM • 3126 views
Police broke into Pivovarov's concert in New York and stopped the performanceVideo12:26 PM • 11577 views
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 46909 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 45961 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 50626 views
Actual
The Guardian
TikTok
Financial Times
The Washington Post
The Economist

Attack by five UAVs on Sumy on September 16: State Emergency Service shared footage and details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 414 views

On September 16, Russian troops attacked Sumy with at least five UAVs. Rescuers extinguished all fires, there were no casualties.

Attack by five UAVs on Sumy on September 16: State Emergency Service shared footage and details

On Tuesday, September 16, Russian troops attacked Sumy. At least 5 enemy UAV strikes were recorded, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

Rescuers arrived at the scene: they inspected the area. All fires, including in a non-residential building, were extinguished.

There are no casualties or fatalities. The State Emergency Service publishes photos and videos of the aftermath of the attack.

Recall

On the morning of September 16, Russian occupiers attacked one of the buildings of the National University of Pharmacy in Kharkiv. Employees managed to move to a shelter, and one person received medical assistance due to stress.

UNN also reported that on September 16, a Russian drone attacked a civilian car in Zaporizhzhia region. The driver and passenger were injured and received medical assistance.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Pharmacy
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Sumy
Kharkiv