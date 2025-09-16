Attack by five UAVs on Sumy on September 16: State Emergency Service shared footage and details

On Tuesday, September 16, Russian troops attacked Sumy. At least 5 enemy UAV strikes were recorded, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

Rescuers arrived at the scene: they inspected the area. All fires, including in a non-residential building, were extinguished.

There are no casualties or fatalities. The State Emergency Service publishes photos and videos of the aftermath of the attack.

Recall

On the morning of September 16, Russian occupiers attacked one of the buildings of the National University of Pharmacy in Kharkiv. Employees managed to move to a shelter, and one person received medical assistance due to stress.

UNN also reported that on September 16, a Russian drone attacked a civilian car in Zaporizhzhia region. The driver and passenger were injured and received medical assistance.