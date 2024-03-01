Athens is considering increasing military assistance to Ukraine - Greek representative to NATO

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 7446 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 20643 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 25532 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 172809 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 162208 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 167284 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 215479 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 247970 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153751 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371331 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.5m/s
33%
Popular news

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 154175 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 142695 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 46363 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 63840 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 24450 views
Publications

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 20514 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 172671 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 142814 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 162106 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 154291 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 15171 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 16184 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 20074 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 24523 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 46433 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Athens is considering increasing military assistance to Ukraine - Greek representative to NATO

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98043 views

Greece is considering increasing military assistance to Ukraine, including providing air defense and anti-aircraft weapons that are no longer used by the Greek armed forces.

Athens is considering increasing military assistance to Ukraine - Greek representative to NATO

New security assistance, which may include air defense and anti-aircraft weapons, including those no longer used by the Greek armed forces, is being prepared by Athens for Ukraine. Greece has also joined a coalition of countries to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16s. Greece's unilateral assistance to Ukraine predates the U.S. decision to sell F-35s to Greece, and Athens is now considering increasing these contributions.

Special Representative to Ukraine, Permanent Representative of Greece to NATO, Spiros Lampridis, said this in an interview with the Voice of America, UNN reports .

Details

Asked whether Greece is ready to further increase military aid to Ukraine after Washington agreed to sell F-35 fighter jets to Greece and Congress is still delaying funding, Spiros Lampridis said:

This is confidential information, but there are no secrets between friends - we are supplying Ukraine with everything we can and everything we were asked to supply to the level we could.

- The official said. 

 According to the official, Greece continues to fulfill its obligation, regardless of the F-35 deal.  Lampridis said that Greece is considering increasing its contributions to Ukraine.

We started providing assistance long before we had any agreement on F-35 fighters from the United States. This is a unilateral action by Greece. Ukraine is defending its independence and sovereignty. We thought that we need to give everything we can, of course, without jeopardizing our own national defense. That is what we are doing. We are looking at increasing our contributions in this area

- Lampridis told .

Pentagon: Ukraine will be at a disadvantage in terms of artillery and air defense without US assistance01.03.24, 10:34 • 35501 view

The Special Representative of Greece to Ukraine also reminded that Greece knows from its history what it means to be occupied.

In our history, we know what it means to be occupied, when sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity are questioned. We will be on the right track with Ukraine, together with our EU partners, for as long as it takes, and whatever it takes, we will be together. That is the message. 

- Special Representative of Greece to Ukraine Spyros Lampridis emphasized 

Regarding the training of Ukrainian pilots on the F-16, Lampridis said that a Greek colonel of the Air Force, a very experienced pilot, will be there where the training takes place.

I will not disclose the location of the base outside of Ukraine. But from now on, we will increase the level of technical assistance not only with fighter pilots when instructors are needed, but also with technicians, because in the advanced technology of aircraft it is important not only to fly them, but also to be able to maintain them. Training is going very well and it is not surprising.

-  Lampridis assured.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis preparations for the second Ukraine-Balkans summit, invited Greece to organize the Global Peace Summit, and informed him of Ukraine's defense needs, particularly in air defense and artillery. They also discussed unblocking €50 billion in EU aid to Ukraine.

The U.S. House of Representatives will consider additional aid to Ukraine after passing a budget to finance the U.S. government.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarPolitics
United States House of Representatives
Voice of America
Kyriakos Mitsotakis
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Athens
The Pentagon
NATO
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
F-16 Fighting Falcon
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$82,832.50
S&P 500
$5,263.63
Tesla
$255.44
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,090.36
Ethereum
$1,788.11