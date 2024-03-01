Athens is considering increasing military assistance to Ukraine - Greek representative to NATO

New security assistance, which may include air defense and anti-aircraft weapons, including those no longer used by the Greek armed forces, is being prepared by Athens for Ukraine. Greece has also joined a coalition of countries to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16s. Greece's unilateral assistance to Ukraine predates the U.S. decision to sell F-35s to Greece, and Athens is now considering increasing these contributions.

Special Representative to Ukraine, Permanent Representative of Greece to NATO, Spiros Lampridis, said this in an interview with the Voice of America, UNN reports .

Details

Asked whether Greece is ready to further increase military aid to Ukraine after Washington agreed to sell F-35 fighter jets to Greece and Congress is still delaying funding, Spiros Lampridis said:

This is confidential information, but there are no secrets between friends - we are supplying Ukraine with everything we can and everything we were asked to supply to the level we could. - The official said.

According to the official, Greece continues to fulfill its obligation, regardless of the F-35 deal. Lampridis said that Greece is considering increasing its contributions to Ukraine.

We started providing assistance long before we had any agreement on F-35 fighters from the United States. This is a unilateral action by Greece. Ukraine is defending its independence and sovereignty. We thought that we need to give everything we can, of course, without jeopardizing our own national defense. That is what we are doing. We are looking at increasing our contributions in this area - Lampridis told .

Pentagon: Ukraine will be at a disadvantage in terms of artillery and air defense without US assistance

The Special Representative of Greece to Ukraine also reminded that Greece knows from its history what it means to be occupied.

In our history, we know what it means to be occupied, when sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity are questioned. We will be on the right track with Ukraine, together with our EU partners, for as long as it takes, and whatever it takes, we will be together. That is the message. - Special Representative of Greece to Ukraine Spyros Lampridis emphasized

Regarding the training of Ukrainian pilots on the F-16, Lampridis said that a Greek colonel of the Air Force, a very experienced pilot, will be there where the training takes place.

I will not disclose the location of the base outside of Ukraine. But from now on, we will increase the level of technical assistance not only with fighter pilots when instructors are needed, but also with technicians, because in the advanced technology of aircraft it is important not only to fly them, but also to be able to maintain them. Training is going very well and it is not surprising. - Lampridis assured.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis preparations for the second Ukraine-Balkans summit, invited Greece to organize the Global Peace Summit, and informed him of Ukraine's defense needs, particularly in air defense and artillery. They also discussed unblocking €50 billion in EU aid to Ukraine.

The U.S. House of Representatives will consider additional aid to Ukraine after passing a budget to finance the U.S. government.