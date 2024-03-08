ATES guerrillas record arrival of Russian military equipment in Simferopol

Ukrainian partisans have recorded the arrival of Russian military equipment in the temporarily occupied Simferopol in Crimea. In the future, the occupiers plan to transfer this equipment to the front. This is reported by the partisan movement "ATESH", UNN reports .

Details

Members of the ATESH guerrilla movement recorded the arrival of occupiers' military equipment at the Simferopol-Gruzovyi railway station for further transfer to the front. They also found a place for the systematic accumulation of various equipment for the same transfer by rail.

Knowing where the enemy gathers equipment for transportation can help the occupiers to prevent them from reaching their destination, - the statement said.

Recall

The occupation authorities of Crimea are sending more security forces from Moscow to intensify the fight against Ukrainian guerrilla groups after Russian soldiers went missing.