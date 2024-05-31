ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

At the checkpoint "Uzhgorod" today will start working upgraded passenger direction

At the checkpoint "Uzhgorod" today will start working upgraded passenger direction

Kyiv  •  UNN

 21516 views

At the Uzhgorod - Vishne German checkpoint on the Ukrainian-Slovak border, passenger registration and vehicle registration will resume today, May 31, from 14:00.

Today, on May 31, from 14:00, at the Uzhhorod-Vysne Nemecke checkpoint on the Ukrainian-Slovak border, the registration of persons and vehicles in the passenger direction will be resumed. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine. 

Installation of modular structures for border and Customs Control has been completed at the Uzhgorod checkpoint. Therefore, today from 14:00 Registration of persons and cars in the passenger direction will be resumed

- the message says.   

As noted, the registration of buses will be carried out in the cargo direction.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

