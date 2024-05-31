At the checkpoint "Uzhgorod" today will start working upgraded passenger direction

Today, on May 31, from 14:00, at the Uzhhorod-Vysne Nemecke checkpoint on the Ukrainian-Slovak border, the registration of persons and vehicles in the passenger direction will be resumed. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

Installation of modular structures for border and Customs Control has been completed at the Uzhgorod checkpoint. Therefore, today from 14:00 Registration of persons and cars in the passenger direction will be resumed - the message says.

As noted, the registration of buses will be carried out in the cargo direction.

When crossing the border, border guards do not take into account the “Reserve+” application, but check only the military registration document - the SBGSU