At the beginning of 2026, the state had UAH 477 billion in its accounts — Marchenko

At the beginning of this year, the balance of funds in the state accounts at the bank amounted to UAH 477 billion. This money was accumulated during 2025. Ukraine’s Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko reported this during a session of the Verkhovna Rada, UNN reports.

Details

"The balance of funds in the single Treasury account, as well as in the state accounts at the bank, amounted to UAH 477 billion at the beginning of 2026. It is important to emphasize that this financial reserve was created in 2025, with the understanding that the first half of 2026 would be extremely difficult," Marchenko said.

At the same time, according to the official, the state budget for 2026 provided for expenditures of more than UAH 4.5 trillion.

"The need for external support was estimated at approximately USD 50 billion. That is, nearly half of the funds needed to finance state budget expenditures was to come specifically from our international partners," Serhii Marchenko emphasized

Previously

The Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a draft 2027 budget with expenditures of UAH 7.2 trillion and a deficit of UAH 1.623 trillion. UAH 4.885 trillion is allocated for defense.