At night, Russia attacked Odesa region: rescuers showed the consequences of the strikes

On the night of Wednesday, June 11, Russia attacked the Odesa region. This is reported by UNN with reference to a message of the State Emergency Service.

Details

It is noted that country houses, outbuildings, cars and civilian vessels were destroyed and damaged.

Fires broke out at the sites, which were quickly extinguished by rescuers - the message says.

It is also indicated that, fortunately, no one was injured.

Let us remind you

On the night of June 10, Russian troops attacked Odesa with drones, killing two men and injuring nine. Residential buildings, hospitals, a railway station and other infrastructure were damaged.

As a result of the drone attack on Odesa, the administrative part of the maternity hospital was damaged.

"It will not be possible to break Ukrainians with terror": Yermak commented on the night attacks of Russians on Kyiv and Odesa