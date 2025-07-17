At least one meeting of the Verkhovna Rada will take place in July - Kravchuk

At least one meeting of the Verkhovna Rada will take place in July, where the deepening of cooperation with the United States will be considered. This was stated by Yevheniya Kravchuk, deputy head of the parliamentary Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy, writes UNN.

I will not name the date, but there will be a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada in July, and indeed, it will be related to improving warm relations with the USA. Obviously, it will be related to pressure on the Russian Federation and sanctions pressure on them. - Kravchuk said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is discussing a breakthrough defense agreement with Donald Trump. The US could purchase Ukrainian drones tested in the war in exchange for Kyiv's purchase of American weapons.

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak stated that Donald Trump could end the war in Ukraine by the end of 2025. This is possible by imposing secondary sanctions against countries that buy Russian fuel, such as China and India.