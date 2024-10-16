At a parliamentary meeting with Zelensky, all those present supported the Victory Plan after its presentation in the Verkhovna Rada - Arakhamia
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine presented a detailed Victory Plan to the Verkhovna Rada. At a subsequent meeting, the parliamentary leadership and faction leaders unanimously supported the document, which covers the current period and post-war recovery.
After the presentation of the Victory Plan by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Verkhovna Rada, a meeting was held with the participation of the Head of State, the leadership of the parliament, heads of parliamentary factions and groups, where all those present at the meeting supported the Victory Plan, said the head of the mono-majority Servant of the People faction, MP David Arakhamia, UNN reports.
Details
"The President presented our Victory Plan. It is a very detailed document that is designed for the current period and for the time of post-war recovery. We offer our partners a strategy of mutual strengthening. Without our victory, without a fair and just peace for Ukraine, the world will not be able to feel safe. But a strong, independent, European Ukraine will be able to become a donor of collective security for our entire continent. And today the President clearly said this," Arakhamia wrote on Telegram.
"After the presentation of the Victory Plan, a meeting was held with the President, the leadership of the Verkhovna Rada, and the heads of parliamentary factions and groups. All those present at the meeting supported the Victory Plan. We are grateful to our colleagues for their unity and unanimity in the vision of our Victory and a just peace. This once again confirms that the Victory Plan is an absolutely realistic document that unites society in the issues of our struggle and our future," Arakhamia said.
