$41.800.06
49.030.09
ukenru
Putin says “a lot of crap” about Ukraine: Trump announced a “small surprise” for the Russian dictator
05:10 PM • 3684 views
Putin says “a lot of crap” about Ukraine: Trump announced a “small surprise” for the Russian dictator
Exclusive
04:34 PM • 13288 views
70% of NABU cases against MPs are in no way related to corruption - MP and member of the TCC Buzhanskyi
Exclusive
03:56 PM • 36892 views
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Exclusive
01:22 PM • 67450 views
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Exclusive
12:25 PM • 48447 views
Pet registration in Kyiv's ASCs: how many applications have been submitted since the service launched
Exclusive
July 8, 11:24 AM • 49374 views
Four months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market: MP Dmytriieva explained why new rules have not yet been agreed upon
July 8, 10:13 AM • 54789 views
Trump promised Zelenskyy to immediately send 10 Patriot missiles - Axios
July 8, 10:12 AM • 54800 views
Zelenskyy informed Ukraine's Ambassador to the USA Markarova about her replacement – sources
July 8, 09:37 AM • 45029 views
July 9 will be one of the hottest days in Ukraine, perhaps the hottest in Europe - meteorologist
Exclusive
July 8, 09:02 AM • 42401 views
In Sumy, in the first half of 2025, more than eight times more buildings were damaged than last year
ASVIO received NBU's permission to acquire the insurance company "Krayina"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 515 views

The National Bank of Ukraine approved the acquisition of the insurance company "Krayina" by Vyacheslav Suprunenko, the majority shareholder of ASVIO Investment Holding. This acquisition is part of the holding's strategy for developing digital financial services.

ASVIO received NBU's permission to acquire the insurance company "Krayina"

The National Bank of Ukraine has approved the acquisition of the insurance company "Kraina" by Vyacheslav Suprunenko, the majority shareholder of the investment holding ASVIO Investment Holding. This is stated in the decision of the Committee on Supervision and Regulation of Non-Bank Financial Services Markets of the NBU, as reported by UNN.

The Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine had previously recognized the deal as legal and not violating competition.

The holding itself confirmed the strategic direction of this step. In a recent interview, Roman Yaroshenko, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of ASVIO, noted: "This acquisition is part of a large-scale strategy for the development of digital financial services." According to him, the company intends to use technological solutions in the insurance sector that have already proven their effectiveness in the banking sector – primarily through the Garantiya.com platform.

"We are not just investing – we are shaping the future. Our holding has its own IT teams that have already proven their capabilities: they transformed "ASVIO Bank" from a conventional bank into a new generation digital institution," Yaroshenko emphasized.

He added that "the inclusion of insurance products in the retail banking sector is a strategically correct step."

"This decision was not about immediate profit, but about a long-term perspective. The war will end sooner or later. We believe in Ukraine. If we didn't, we wouldn't have invested for three years in a row – from the very beginning of the full-scale invasion," said the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of ASVIO.

According to plans, after the completion of the deal, the company "Kraina" will be integrated into the holding's digital ecosystem, taking into account the experience in fintech and customer service of the banking segment.

Reference: ASVIO Investment Holding is an international group with over 10,000 employees in Ukraine. Despite the wartime conditions, the company actively invests in the banking sector, insurance, manufacturing, and IT. The holding owns "ASVIO Bank", the Garantiya.com platform, and the recently restored production at the former "Rosynka" plant. The managing beneficiary is Vyacheslav Suprunenko, a lawyer by education, Candidate of Legal Sciences, and owner of 70% of "ASVIO Bank".

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Economy
Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine
National Bank of Ukraine
Ukraine
