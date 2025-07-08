ASVIO received NBU's permission to acquire the insurance company "Krayina"

The National Bank of Ukraine has approved the acquisition of the insurance company "Kraina" by Vyacheslav Suprunenko, the majority shareholder of the investment holding ASVIO Investment Holding. This is stated in the decision of the Committee on Supervision and Regulation of Non-Bank Financial Services Markets of the NBU, as reported by UNN.

The Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine had previously recognized the deal as legal and not violating competition.

The holding itself confirmed the strategic direction of this step. In a recent interview, Roman Yaroshenko, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of ASVIO, noted: "This acquisition is part of a large-scale strategy for the development of digital financial services." According to him, the company intends to use technological solutions in the insurance sector that have already proven their effectiveness in the banking sector – primarily through the Garantiya.com platform.

"We are not just investing – we are shaping the future. Our holding has its own IT teams that have already proven their capabilities: they transformed "ASVIO Bank" from a conventional bank into a new generation digital institution," Yaroshenko emphasized.

He added that "the inclusion of insurance products in the retail banking sector is a strategically correct step."

"This decision was not about immediate profit, but about a long-term perspective. The war will end sooner or later. We believe in Ukraine. If we didn't, we wouldn't have invested for three years in a row – from the very beginning of the full-scale invasion," said the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of ASVIO.

According to plans, after the completion of the deal, the company "Kraina" will be integrated into the holding's digital ecosystem, taking into account the experience in fintech and customer service of the banking segment.

Reference: ASVIO Investment Holding is an international group with over 10,000 employees in Ukraine. Despite the wartime conditions, the company actively invests in the banking sector, insurance, manufacturing, and IT. The holding owns "ASVIO Bank", the Garantiya.com platform, and the recently restored production at the former "Rosynka" plant. The managing beneficiary is Vyacheslav Suprunenko, a lawyer by education, Candidate of Legal Sciences, and owner of 70% of "ASVIO Bank".