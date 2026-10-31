"Aston Villa" threatens former "Liverpool" player Carragher with a lawsuit — here's why

Photo: x.com/AstonVilla

Birmingham's "Aston Villa" is threatening former "Liverpool" defender Jamie Carragher with legal action over remarks he made about the football club. This is stated in the club's statement on X, reports UNN.

Details

"Aston Villa" intends to sue Jamie Carragher for his unacceptable insults directed at the club and its supporters," the club said in a statement.

Villa stressed that it would not allow anyone to hinder the club's progress in English and European football.

Former "Liverpool" defender Carragher said on the "Stick to Football" podcast, while discussing the prospect of Villa head coach Unai Emery replacing Michael Carrick as head coach of "Manchester United": "Aston Villa" will never become "Manchester United".

"I'm not trying to annoy Villa fans, but there is a hierarchy in football, whether you like it or not. But there will be teams below Aston Villa in the table, and they will take their manager or players from them, so shut up, Villa fans. Aston Villa will never become Manchester United," Carragher said.

Supplement

In the 2025/2026 season, "Aston Villa" finished fourth in the Premier League and also won the Europa League.

Currently, after eight rounds in the Premier League, Villa are in ninth place.

England's Aston Villa crushed Freiburg in the Europa League final