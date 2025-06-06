$41.470.01
Publications
Exclusives
Drone attack on Bryansk airport: one helicopter destroyed, another damaged - Russian media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 228 views

On the night of June 6, Ukrainian drones attacked an airport in Bryansk, resulting in the burning of a Mi-8 helicopter and damage to a Mi-35. Additionally, the administrative building and the rescue service building were damaged.

Drone attack on Bryansk airport: one helicopter destroyed, another damaged - Russian media

On the night of June 5-6, Ukrainian drones attacked the "Bryansk International Airport" in the village of Oktyabrskoye near Bryansk. As a result, a combat helicopter burned down and a helicopter was damaged. This was reported by ASTRA, reports UNN.

Details

According to ASTRA sources in the Ukrainian special services, the airport was indeed attacked by Ukrainian UAVs at night.

According to ASTRA sources in the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation, as a result of the hits, the Mi-8 combat helicopter was completely burned down, and its combat kit detonated. The Mi-35 helicopter was also partially damaged. In addition, the administrative building of the airport and the building of the rescue service were damaged. At the Ozon warehouse, near which the airport is located, several dozen employees were evacuated

- the statement said.

There are no casualties.

Earlier, explosions were heard near the Bryansk airport. Secondary explosions after the arrival at the Bryansk airport can be heard in the videos from social networks.

Chronicles of the night. UAV attacks. Bryansk. The airfield was hit around midnight. 96 km. From the border of Ukraine. According to the nature of the explosion, "something solid fuel". Engels. Saratov region. The refinery was hit. At least two tanks with petroleum products are on fire. Michurinske. Tambov region. The Progress Plant was hit. The plant produces high-tech equipment for aviation and missile control systems

- said the head of the Center for the Study of Occupation Petro Andriushchenko in Telegram.

According to Andriushchenko, the work of the Russian air defense was also recorded in the Tula, Voronezh regions and near Moscow.

Without significant damage, if we do not take into account the accurate Russian air defense against its citizens and buildings

- Andriushchenko pointed out.

Let us remind you

On the evening of June 5, explosions were heard in the Bryansk airport area. The head of the Center for Counteracting Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, confirmed the information about "fireworks".

Yana Sokolivska

Yana Sokolivska

War
Mi-8
Ukraine
