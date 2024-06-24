As a result of Russian airstrikes in the Kherson region, 1 person was killed and 8 were injured

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 88394 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 98257 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 116525 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 187565 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 232120 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 142578 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 368619 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181661 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149586 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197877 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 62420 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 70498 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 95559 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 81437 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 28377 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 88379 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 82944 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 98228 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 97022 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 116507 views
Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 3270 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11202 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 12874 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 16952 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 37949 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

As a result of Russian airstrikes in the Kherson region, 1 person was killed and 8 were injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24029 views

In the Kherson region, due to Russian aggression, 1 person was killed, 8 were injured, and significant material damage was recorded in many settlements.

As a result of Russian airstrikes in the Kherson region, 1 person was killed and 8 were injured

In the Kherson region, due to Russian aggression, 1 person was killed, 8 more were injured and significant material damage was recorded in the region. This is reported by the chairman of the Kherson RMA Alexander Prokudin, reports UNN.

Details

Over the past day, Antonovka, Stepanovka, Veletenskoye, Tokarevka, Pridneprovskoye, Dneprovskoye, Beregovo, Stanislav, Kizomis, Poniatovka, Ivanovka, Nikolskoye, Berislav, Krasny Mayak, Olgovka, Burgunka, Republican, Mikhaylovka, Shlyakhovoye, Urozhaynoye, Lviv, Tyaginka and the city of Kherson were under enemy fire and airstrikes

- stated Alexander Prokudin.

According to the information, the enemy military hit residential areas of settlements in the region, in particular, 2 high-rise buildings and 8 private houses were damaged.

In addition, hits were recorded in an educational institution, kindergarten, medical institution, shop, gas pipelines and Portside territory. Also, as a result of terrorist attacks by the invaders, an outbuilding, a warehouse, agricultural machinery and private nuclear vehicles were damaged.

Unfortunately, due to Russian aggression, 1 person was killed and 8 others were injured.

In Kherson region, an elderly man was wounded as a result of russian artillery fire23.06.24, 21:57 • 36424 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWar
