In the Kherson region, due to Russian aggression, 1 person was killed, 8 more were injured and significant material damage was recorded in the region. This is reported by the chairman of the Kherson RMA Alexander Prokudin, reports UNN.

Details

Over the past day, Antonovka, Stepanovka, Veletenskoye, Tokarevka, Pridneprovskoye, Dneprovskoye, Beregovo, Stanislav, Kizomis, Poniatovka, Ivanovka, Nikolskoye, Berislav, Krasny Mayak, Olgovka, Burgunka, Republican, Mikhaylovka, Shlyakhovoye, Urozhaynoye, Lviv, Tyaginka and the city of Kherson were under enemy fire and airstrikes - stated Alexander Prokudin.

According to the information, the enemy military hit residential areas of settlements in the region, in particular, 2 high-rise buildings and 8 private houses were damaged.

In addition, hits were recorded in an educational institution, kindergarten, medical institution, shop, gas pipelines and Portside territory. Also, as a result of terrorist attacks by the invaders, an outbuilding, a warehouse, agricultural machinery and private nuclear vehicles were damaged.

Unfortunately, due to Russian aggression, 1 person was killed and 8 others were injured.

