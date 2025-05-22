Artillerymen showed the spectacular destruction of 4 enemy guns with ammunition in the Lyman direction
Aerial reconnaissance discovered, and artillerymen with accurate strikes destroyed 4 enemy guns in positions: 2 D-20s and 2 D-30s together with ammunition. The destroyed guns were firing at Ukrainian positions.
In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian artillerymen destroyed 4 enemy guns along with ammunition. The corresponding video of the 45th separate artillery brigade named after General Myron Tarnavskyi is published on the Telegram channel of the "Khortytsia" operational-strategic group of troops, UNN reports.
Details
It is noted that aerial reconnaissance tracked down, and artillerymen destroyed 4 guns in positions with precise and accurate strikes: 2 D-20s and 2 D-30s along with ammunition. The destroyed guns were working on our positions.
Thanks to the attentiveness of aerial reconnaissance, the enemy could not reliably hide the guns, and as a result of accurate strikes by our gunners, they were turned into scrap metal.
