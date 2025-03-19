Arrest warrant issued for Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik - BiH police
Police in Bosnia and Herzegovina have obtained an arrest warrant for Milorad Dodik, as well as the heads of government and the Assembly of Republika Srpska. They are suspected of undermining the constitutional order.
The Director of the Federal Police Administration of Bosnia and Herzegovina (FUP), Vahidin Munić, confirmed that they had received an arrest warrant for the leader of the ethnic Serbs, Milorad Dodik, the President of the Republika Srpska, UNN writes, citing Nezavisne novine.
Dodik, as well as the heads of the government of Republika Srpska, Radovan Višković, and the National Assembly of Republika Srpska, Nenad Stevandić, are suspected of encroaching on the constitutional order, and there was a decision by the Court of BiH to take them into custody.
"Yesterday, we officially received an arrest warrant in our system for these three people, which the media have already reported. The arrest warrant was issued at the suggestion of the Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina," Munić said.
He stated that they "will be arrested if they arrive on the territory of the Federation of BiH".
"They must be arrested because it is the duty of the police. We have been looking for some people for years, if we cannot get them, and when it comes to the arrest of Dodik, Stevandić and Višković, I think that in this case, the state police authorities are primarily obliged," Munić said.
According to him, "all police bodies of BiH are obliged to arrest these persons if they come into contact with them and transfer them to the jurisdiction of the BiH Court".
"As for the warrant, it has been in the system since yesterday, and this means that all police authorities on the territory of BiH see it and are obliged to arrest them," Munić told N1 television.
