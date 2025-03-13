The Prosecutor's Office of Bosnia and Herzegovina has ordered the arrest of Serbian separatist leader Dodik, who threatened to turn to Russia
Kyiv • UNN
The State Prosecutor's Office of Bosnia and Herzegovina has issued an arrest warrant for Serbian separatist leader Milorad Dodik and his aides for ignoring a summons to court. Dodik was sentenced to one year in prison for ignoring the decisions of the UN High Representative.
Details
As clarified in the press service of the Prosecutor's Office, this decision was made because Dodik and his assistants ignored the summons to court and turned to the State Investigation and Protection Agency for help.
This is a worthless case. This is a politically motivated case, and we do not want to participate in it
He also announced that he intends to hold high-level meetings with Russian politicians. In particular, Dodik will ask the Russian Federation to veto the extension of the European peacekeeping mission in Bosnia and Herzegovina in the UN Security Council, which is scheduled for November this year.
Recall
In February, the court of Bosnia and Herzegovina sentenced Milorad Dodik to one year in prison and a 6-year ban on holding the post of President of the Republika Srpska. The verdict was handed down for ignoring the decisions of the High Representative of the UN.
The trial of Dodik began on February 5, 2024. The politician is accused of signing a decree on the entry into force of the law on the non-application of decisions of the Constitutional Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina and decisions of the High Representative of the UN. The process was marked by accusations from the defense against judges and prosecutors of bias.