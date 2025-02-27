“Army+ launches new survey on sharing combat experience

A survey on the exchange of combat experience has been launched in the Army+ app for the military. It will help to find out whether the mechanisms for sharing experience can be considered effective and worth applying.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense, reports UNN.

“We expect the survey to help identify the best practices already in use in the troops and to identify problems that need to be addressed. The results will form the basis for updated approaches to collecting, processing and disseminating combat experience among the units of the Armed Forces,” said Oleh Honcharuk, Acting Deputy Commander of the Land Forces.

The survey will run until March 13. It will contain 14 questions and will take up to 10 minutes to answer.

In total, Army+ conducted nine surveys, collecting 130000 responses from the military.

Recall

The Army+ app was launched on August 8, 2024. According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the presentation, the app will be filled with new features and capabilities, including courses and training programs, and secure communication between soldiers.