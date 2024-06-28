Armenia to attend July NATO summit in Washington, DC
Kyiv • UNN
Armenia will join the NATO summit in Washington, D.C., on July 9-11 on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Alliance. This was stated by Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ani Badalyan, reports Armenpress, UNN .
Details
According to Badalyan, Armenia has received an invitation to the NATO summit in Washington "in the format of partners, as well as to other events dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the Alliance," and has confirmed its participation.
Armenia (...) confirmed its participation.There are currently no other agreements
Recall
The United States has invited the foreign ministers of Israel and several Arab countries to the NATO summit to be held in Washington next month.