Armenia is talking about the possibility of becoming an EU candidate

Armenia should think about the possibility of becoming a candidate for EU membership, said National Assembly Speaker Alen Simonyan, writes "Radio Azatutyun", reports UNN.

According to Simonyan, the Armenian authorities have never discussed the possibility of joining NATO. However, the country should think about the possibility of obtaining the status of a candidate for accession to the European Union.

"We are ready and going to move in the direction that will provide us with the greatest security, and today democracy, being a democratic country, is our greatest security system," Simonyan said.

"We are not discussing the vector, we are discussing what we can do to reduce the dangers that may threaten the Republic of Armenia," he added.

However, he noted that he did not want to rush to conclusions about the change in the country's foreign policy vector.

"I think we should think in this direction, but again, I don't want to rush, to take a step, because in the case of the state it is not good to take drastic steps," Simonyan said.