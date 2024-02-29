Armenia says withdrawal of Russian military base from the country is not discussed yet

Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Alen Simonyan said that Yerevan has not made a decision to withdraw from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO); the issue of withdrawal of Russia's 102nd military base from the republic has not been raised yet. This was reported by the analytical agency Armenian News, reports UNN.

There was no talk about changing any vector or anything like that. We are discussing what to do to reduce the dangers that may threaten Armenia. There is no decision on leaving the CSTO, but we may not rule it out. Our society is also talking about it, we can say that it makes such a demand - Alain Simonyan, the speaker of the country's parliament, said.

Addendum

That Armenia has not taken legal actions to suspend its membership in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) was reported by Kazakhstan's Deputy Foreign Minister Roman Vasilenko.

This is Armenia's de facto statement on the suspension of its participation in the CSTO. As far as I know, Armenia has not taken any legal action to suspend its membership in the CSTO. That is, de jure Armenia is not suspending its membership in the CSTO - Vasilenko said on the sidelines of the Senate on Thursday.

Recall

The Speaker of the Armenian Parliament stated that Armenia asked the CSTO one question about its zone of responsibility, which remained unansweredand therefore he believes that the CSTO has frozen relations with Armenia and is not functioning.