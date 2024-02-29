Armenia says withdrawal of Russian military base from the country is not discussed yet

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 29136 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 106391 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 68375 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 270229 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 230737 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 190293 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 230177 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 251391 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157380 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 372102 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 84856 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 106884 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 72702 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 65500 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 39734 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 41440 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
01:12 PM • 106391 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM • 270229 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 211462 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 230737 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 19459 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 27659 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 27641 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 66657 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 73829 views
Armenia says withdrawal of Russian military base from the country is not discussed yet

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26951 views

The Speaker of the Armenian Parliament stated that although the withdrawal from the CSTO was discussed in the society, Armenia did not make a decision about it and did not take legal actions to suspend its membership in the defense union.

Armenia says withdrawal of Russian military base from the country is not discussed yet

Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Alen Simonyan said that Yerevan has not made a decision to withdraw from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO); the issue of withdrawal of Russia's 102nd military base from the republic has not been raised yet. This was reported by the analytical agency Armenian News, reports UNN.

There was no talk about changing any vector or anything like that. We are discussing what to do to reduce the dangers that may threaten Armenia. There is no decision on leaving the CSTO, but we may not rule it out. Our society is also talking about it, we can say that it makes such a demand

- Alain Simonyan, the speaker of the country's parliament, said.

Addendum

That Armenia has not taken legal actions to suspend its membership in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) was reported by Kazakhstan's Deputy Foreign Minister Roman Vasilenko.

This is Armenia's de facto statement on the suspension of its participation in the CSTO. As far as I know, Armenia has not taken any legal action to suspend its membership in the CSTO. That is, de jure Armenia is not suspending its membership in the CSTO

- Vasilenko said on the sidelines of the Senate on Thursday.

Recall

The Speaker of the Armenian Parliament stated that Armenia asked the CSTO one question about its zone of responsibility, which remained unansweredand therefore he believes that the CSTO has frozen relations with Armenia and is not functioning.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
