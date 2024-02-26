$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 29042 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 106008 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 68192 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 269792 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 230440 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 190214 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 230125 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251381 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157373 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372100 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Armenia and Azerbaijan to discuss details of peace treaty this week

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22950 views

Delegations from Azerbaijan and Armenia will meet in the coming days to continue discussions on a peace treaty between the two countries.

Armenia and Azerbaijan to discuss details of peace treaty this week

In the near future, the delegations of Azerbaijan and Armenia will meet to discuss a peace treaty. This was stated by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Radio Azatutyun reports, UNN reports .

Details

Bayramov said that there was a break in the negotiations on the peace agreement, but that work on the text continues and a bilateral meeting is planned in the coming days.

The minister added that he considers the last six months on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan "peaceful and calm," "despite the fact that some people are doing everything possible to change the situation and create tension," blaming the EU civilian mission for this.

The actions of the EU mission at the border, the arrival of various Western diplomats at the border when there is no tension there, leads to the fact that the topic is constantly on the agenda and is presented as tension,

- he said.

Recall

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that Armenia has effectively frozen its participation in the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Nikol Pashinyan
Armenia
Azerbaijan
