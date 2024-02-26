Armenia and Azerbaijan to discuss details of peace treaty this week

In the near future, the delegations of Azerbaijan and Armenia will meet to discuss a peace treaty. This was stated by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Radio Azatutyun reports, UNN reports .

Details

Bayramov said that there was a break in the negotiations on the peace agreement, but that work on the text continues and a bilateral meeting is planned in the coming days.

The minister added that he considers the last six months on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan "peaceful and calm," "despite the fact that some people are doing everything possible to change the situation and create tension," blaming the EU civilian mission for this.

The actions of the EU mission at the border, the arrival of various Western diplomats at the border when there is no tension there, leads to the fact that the topic is constantly on the agenda and is presented as tension, - he said.

Recall

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that Armenia has effectively frozen its participation in the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization.