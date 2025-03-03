Armed Forces of Ukraine: enemy launched a missile attack on one of the units, there are killed and wounded, thorough checks are underway
On March 1, Russian troops launch a missile attack on a unit of the Ukrainian Army, killing and wounding. The command is conducting an investigation and calls for the dissemination of unverified information.
On March 1, the enemy launched a missile attack on a unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, there are dead and wounded, an investigation is underway, the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Monday, UNN reports.
Details
"On March 1, one of the units of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine became the target of an enemy missile attack. Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded," the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Telegram on March 3.
The command and staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces expressed their deepest condolences to the families and friends of the servicemen who were killed in the missile attack.
"A thorough check and establishment of all the circumstances of the incident is currently underway. The military law enforcement service and law enforcement agencies are provided with all the necessary information to ensure maximum transparency of the investigation," the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.
The Armed Forces of Ukraine noted that "the Russian occupiers carry out not only missile but also information and psychological attacks.
"We call on all citizens and media representatives not to succumb to the enemy's manipulations and not to disseminate unverified information.
We continue to fulfill our duties with the utmost dedication and professionalism, protecting our country and its citizens," the statement reads.
Previously
The commander of the Ukrainian Army, Major General Mykhailo Drapaty, reacted to the tragic enemy attack on the training ground, saying that he had initiated an independent investigation and promised to bring to justice all those involved in the incident.