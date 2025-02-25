ukenru
Law enforcers raid pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 1306 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 9487 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 10700 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 102105 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 82507 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 110680 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116048 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 144065 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115052 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 167796 views

Minerals agreement is ready - US Treasury Secretary Bessent

February 27, 11:30 PM • 92549 views
Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

February 27, 11:47 PM • 77769 views
113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 32290 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 59853 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 100431 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 9487 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 102105 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 144065 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 135184 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 167796 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 4985 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 130397 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 132410 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 161112 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 140643 views
ARMA suspends inspection of a company with a Russian trace that claims to be the manager of the Gulliver shopping center

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 106705 views

The ARMA temporarily suspended the inspection of Alakor City LLC due to complaints to the AMCU regarding the tender for the management of the Gulliver shopping center. In addition, the agency found information about the company's possible ties to Russia and Poroshenko's entourage.

The Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) has temporarily suspended the inspection of Alakor City LLC, the only remaining bidder in the tender for the management of the Gulliver shopping center. Responding to a request from UNN journalists about possible ties between this company and Russia, the agency assured that it would make every effort to find an effective manager. 

Details

The agency explained that while the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU) is considering complaints about the tender procedure, the inspection of the third participant has been postponed.

ARMA, in implementing the state policy within its competence, acts and will act in the interests of the state on the basis, within the powers and in the manner provided for, in particular, by the above-mentioned legislative acts 

- the agency said in response to a request.

Earlier, a number of media outlets reported about the company's ties to Russians and the entourage of former President Petro Poroshenko. Journalists of UNN conducted their own investigation that confirmed these facts.

Alacor City is owned by businessman Dmitry Adamovsky, the son of scandalous businessman Andrey Adamovsky. Although Adamovsky Jr. now claims to be an honest Canadian citizen, according to our information, he still holds Russian citizenship. He probably received a passport of the aggressor country back in 2005.

The father of the owner of Alakor City LLC, businessman Andriy Adamovskyi, is known for many high-profile schemes, including corruption fraud in the supply of fuel to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine through the company Trade Commodity. This scheme, which was investigated by the NABU and the SAPO, involved inflated fuel prices for the military and caused the state losses of UAH 149 million. Andriy Adamovskyi is also a longtime business partner of Petro Poroshenko's associates Oleksandr Hranovskyi and Ihor Kononenko

Against the backdrop of Ukraine's war with Russia, the participation of a company whose owner is a citizen of the aggressor country in a tender for the management of a strategic facility in the center of Kyiv raises serious concerns.

The ARMA suspended the inspection of Alakor City LLC due to complaints to the AMCU, but the process may be resumed after they are considered. If the agency decides in favor of this company, it will mean that the management of the Gulliver shopping center could be transferred to a structure associated with both Poroshenko's associates and Russian business.

It remains to be seen whether ARMA will keep its promises to thoroughly vet the company and its owners.

Recall

On October 30, ARMA announced a competition to select a manager for the Gulliver shopping center. The head of the agency, Olena Duma, proudly stated that she had taken the strictest possible approach to the selection of a manager for this high-profile asset and even set the maximum possible 4 criteria for candidates.

However, experts criticized the establishment of very "narrow" criteria for potential managers of seized property, as in the situation with the tender for the management of the Gulliver shopping center, as this limits competition and may call into question the transparency of the process.

Only three companies competed in the tender for the management of the Kyiv mall. After an audit, ARMA rejected the first and second bidders.

Lilia Podolyak

Economy
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

