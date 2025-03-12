Are there any enforcement mechanisms to prevent Russia from violating the truce? The White House evaded the answer
The White House did not specify whether the US has mechanisms to influence Russia in the event of a violation of the truce with Ukraine. Peace talks are in the final stage, the decision is up to Russia.
Today, the White House declined to say whether the Donald Trump administration has any enforcement mechanisms in case Russia violates the US-proposed ceasefire with Ukraine, UNN reports, citing CNN.
"Well, that's obviously a big hypothetical question that I'm not going to comment on because we haven't reached it yet," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters at the White House after a Fox interview.
"The current state of affairs is that the Ukrainians have agreed to a ceasefire, the Ukrainians have agreed to a peace plan that was put on the table in Saudi Arabia yesterday by the Secretary of State and our National Security Advisor, whom I just spoke to before coming here," she said.
Leavitt said that National Security Advisor Mike Waltz spoke with his Russian counterpart this morning, and that Special Representative for the Middle East Steve Witkoff is traveling to Moscow this week to urge Russia to sign the plan. She described the state of negotiations as "ten yards from peace" and said that now "it is up to the Russians to agree to this plan".
But she declined to say whether President Donald Trump plans to call Russian President Vladimir Putin to exert direct pressure to commit to a ceasefire.
"I don't have a transcript of the President's calls, but as the President always does, if such a call takes place, he will let you know," Leavitt said.
Asked if he plans to speak with Putin this week to discuss the ceasefire proposal, Trump told reporters at the White House on Tuesday: "I think so".
On March 11, a meeting of delegations from the American and Ukrainian delegations took place in Jeddah. The parties discussed a 30-day ceasefire, resumption of intelligence support and the start of peace talks.
The 30-day silence regime depends on whether Russia wants a ceasefire and silence, or whether it wants to continue killing people. Ukraine has clearly demonstrated its position.