Trump: There are people who are going to Russia right now
Kyiv • UNN
According to Trump, an American delegation is heading to Russia to discuss a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine. He also hinted at financial measures that could be applied to Russia.
US President Donald Trump has stated that an American delegation is heading to Russia to discuss a 30-day ceasefire with Ukraine, reports UNN.
Details
According to Trump, the US "has people going to Russia right now", and noted that "now it all depends on Russia".
He noted that "we have received some positive messages about a ceasefire", emphasizing that the US has things it could do in a financial sense that would be very bad for Russia.
In addition, he added that April 2 will be a big day.
Recall
On March 11, a meeting of American and Ukrainian delegations took place in Jeddah. The parties discussed a 30-day ceasefire, restoration of intelligence support and the start of peace negotiations.
The 30-day silence regime depends on whether Russia wants a ceasefire and silence, or whether it wants to continue killing people. Ukraine has clearly demonstrated its position.