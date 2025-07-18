Appeals Chamber confiscated apartment of National Police official Denys Tsvietkov

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court recognized as unsubstantiated assets worth 2.4 million hryvnias belonging to National Police officer Denys Tsvietkov. As a result, his apartment was confiscated, writes UNN with reference to the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.

Details

On July 18, 2025, the Appeals Chamber of the HACC satisfied the appeal of the SAP prosecutor against the HACC decision of March 31, 2025, and adopted a new decision, which recognized as unsubstantiated assets totaling UAH 2.4 million belonging to D. Tsvietkov, an officer of the central apparatus of the National Police of Ukraine. This refers to an apartment in Kyiv with an area of 82.5 sq. m. - the message states.

It is noted that the decision of the Appeals Chamber of the HACC enters into legal force from the moment of its pronouncement.

Earlier it was reported that, according to the inspection data, an officer of the central apparatus of the National Police of Ukraine purchased an apartment in Kyiv. The purchase of this property was allegedly made with funds borrowed from the police officer's mother, who, in turn, also borrowed from a third party.

However, an analysis of the income of the participants in these legal relations did not establish official sources of the specified funds. Given the above, the prosecutor filed a lawsuit with the court for the confiscation of the apartment to the state.

It should be noted that the lawsuit was based on NAZK materials and evidence collected as a result of the SAP's own powers. - the message says.

Reference

According to paragraph 10, part 1, article 77 of the Law of Ukraine "On the National Police", a person must be dismissed from police service in case of a court decision entering into legal force regarding bringing to responsibility for committing an administrative offense related to corruption, or a criminal offense, as well as a court decision on recognizing his assets or assets acquired on his behalf by other persons or in other cases provided for in article 290 of the Civil Procedure Code of Ukraine, as unsubstantiated and their recovery to the state.

Addition

People's Deputy Serhiy Kuzminykh, suspected of bribery, received over 2.5 million hryvnias in state compensation from 2022 to 2024. These funds included reimbursement of expenses for parliamentary activities, travel, and rent of housing in Kyiv, despite court hearings in his case.

The HACC extended the detention of former head of the Khmelnytskyi MSEK Tetyana Krupa until September 7, 2025. She was set a bail of UAH 56,018,000 and a number of obligations were imposed in case of its payment.