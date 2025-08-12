Anticyclone over Ukraine, rains unlikely - Didenko

The air temperature during the day will range from +24 to +30 degrees. Almost cloudless, dry sunny weather, but the nights will be a little cooler.

UNN reports with reference to forecaster Natalka Didenko.

Details

In Ukraine, there are few clouds everywhere, a lot of sun, and not enough moisture.

Either completely cloudless, or white, chubby cumulus clouds. In short, no precipitation - the forecaster's post says.

Air temperature on August 13:

in Ukraine, it will range from +24 to +28 degrees during the day;

in the southern part and in Zakarpattia +28+30 degrees.

Weather in the capital

In Kyiv, dry sunny weather is expected on Wednesday with an air temperature of about +15 at night and about +25 degrees during the day. This will continue until the end of the week, and on Sunday and Monday the heat will intensify, - Didenko notes.

The forecaster also clarifies that the night air temperature is unlikely to rise above +20 degrees, except in some places in the southern part.

Recall

On Tuesday, August 12, variable cloudiness and mostly dry weather are expected in Ukraine, only in Kharkiv and Luhansk regions short-term rains are possible during the day.