Anticyclone over Ukraine, rains unlikely - Didenko

"Annexation of territories is not Putin's ultimate goal": Podolyak pointed to the only path to lasting peace
09:00 AM • 1676 views
"We support Trump's resolve and must take positions that will not allow Russia to deceive the world": Zelenskyy thanked European leaders and revealed Russia's plans
08:17 AM • 1470 views
"Infiltration does not mean gaining control of territories": OTG "Donetsk" announced defensive battles and the destruction of infiltrating enemy forces
06:06 AM • 9528 views
Russian troops launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, one killed and 11 wounded reported - Ground Forces
05:29 AM • 16655 views
EU leaders made a statement on Ukraine ahead of Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 11, 04:37 PM • 77103 views
Private Label Brands without Myths: How Pharmacy Own-Brand Medicines Reduce Prices and Maintain Quality
Exclusive
August 11, 02:46 PM • 124933 views
Dangerous Legal Collision: What's Wrong with the Supreme Court's Decision Regarding Concord Bank
August 11, 12:35 PM • 176964 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 10:23 AM • 128801 views
"Who else but them, if they are unique" - Nina Yuzhanina on the prospects of aviation enterprises' residency in Defence City
Exclusive
August 11, 09:52 AM • 93045 views
Prosecutor's office to investigate whether the case of NBU chief lawyer Zyma was legally closedPhoto
Popular news
"The sequence of steps is important": EU prepares 19th package of sanctions against Russia due to refusal of ceasefireAugust 11, 11:49 PM • 14818 views
CPD NSDC: Russian propaganda spreads fakes about "inhumane tactics" of the Armed Forces of UkrainePhotoAugust 12, 12:14 AM • 19787 views
Ukrainian military showed the destruction of a T-72 tank and a fuel and lubricants depot in the Kupyansk directionVideoAugust 12, 01:23 AM • 13043 views
Kyivan charged $15-25 thousand for 'removing' men from military registrationAugust 12, 02:50 AM • 16366 views
"Ukraine's future must be based on freedom": UK and Canadian Prime Ministers discuss support for UkraineAugust 12, 03:11 AM • 11741 views
Seasonal preparations: 5 simple and delicious recipes for August canningPhoto09:24 AM • 1800 views
10 late-blooming flowers that peak in late August07:04 AM • 10451 views
Private Label Brands without Myths: How Pharmacy Own-Brand Medicines Reduce Prices and Maintain Quality
Exclusive
August 11, 04:37 PM • 77105 views
Dangerous Legal Collision: What's Wrong with the Supreme Court's Decision Regarding Concord Bank
Exclusive
August 11, 02:46 PM • 124934 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhotoAugust 11, 12:35 PM • 176967 views
UNN Lite
"No more time": Madonna called on Pope Leo XIV to visit Gaza06:40 AM • 6886 views
Ronaldo got engaged to Rodriguez: model showed diamond ringPhotoAugust 11, 07:18 PM • 20465 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhotoAugust 11, 12:35 PM • 176967 views
Jerry Heil and YARMAK deleted the music video due to accusations of domestic violence against actor TemlyakVideoAugust 9, 03:20 PM • 121070 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideoAugust 9, 01:49 PM • 236894 views
Anticyclone over Ukraine, rains unlikely - Didenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 236 views

Dry, sunny weather with no precipitation is expected in Ukraine. Air temperature will range from +24 to +30 degrees.

Anticyclone over Ukraine, rains unlikely - Didenko

The air temperature during the day will range from +24 to +30 degrees. Almost cloudless, dry sunny weather, but the nights will be a little cooler.

UNN reports with reference to forecaster Natalka Didenko.

Details

In Ukraine, there are few clouds everywhere, a lot of sun, and not enough moisture.

Either completely cloudless, or white, chubby cumulus clouds. In short, no precipitation

- the forecaster's post says.

Air temperature on August 13:

  • in Ukraine, it will range from +24 to +28 degrees during the day;
    • in the southern part and in Zakarpattia +28+30 degrees.

      Weather in the capital

      In Kyiv, dry sunny weather is expected on Wednesday with an air temperature of about +15 at night and about +25 degrees during the day. This will continue until the end of the week, and on Sunday and Monday the heat will intensify, - Didenko notes.

      The forecaster also clarifies that the night air temperature is unlikely to rise above +20 degrees, except in some places in the southern part.

      Recall

      On Tuesday, August 12, variable cloudiness and mostly dry weather are expected in Ukraine, only in Kharkiv and Luhansk regions short-term rains are possible during the day.

      Ihor Telezhnikov

      Weather and environment
      Kharkiv Oblast
      Luhansk Oblast
      Zakarpattia Oblast
      Ukraine
      Kyiv