Anticyclone over Ukraine, rains unlikely - Didenko
Kyiv • UNN
Dry, sunny weather with no precipitation is expected in Ukraine. Air temperature will range from +24 to +30 degrees.
The air temperature during the day will range from +24 to +30 degrees. Almost cloudless, dry sunny weather, but the nights will be a little cooler.
UNN reports with reference to forecaster Natalka Didenko.
Details
In Ukraine, there are few clouds everywhere, a lot of sun, and not enough moisture.
Either completely cloudless, or white, chubby cumulus clouds. In short, no precipitation
Air temperature on August 13:
- in Ukraine, it will range from +24 to +28 degrees during the day;
- in the southern part and in Zakarpattia +28+30 degrees.
Weather in the capital
In Kyiv, dry sunny weather is expected on Wednesday with an air temperature of about +15 at night and about +25 degrees during the day. This will continue until the end of the week, and on Sunday and Monday the heat will intensify, - Didenko notes.
The forecaster also clarifies that the night air temperature is unlikely to rise above +20 degrees, except in some places in the southern part.
Recall
On Tuesday, August 12, variable cloudiness and mostly dry weather are expected in Ukraine, only in Kharkiv and Luhansk regions short-term rains are possible during the day.