Anti-Ukrainian streamer charged in Poland: what is known

In Poland, anti-Ukrainian activist and patostreamer Piotr M., also known as "Nazar", has been charged on six counts, RMF24 reports, writes UNN.

Details

The man was detained on Friday by Gdynia police officers while driving a car. Prohibited substances were found in his body. As it became known to the RMF FM radio correspondent, today the court was to decide on a pre-trial detention measure for the suspect.

"The 44-year-old man is suspected of making threats and publishing videos with 'cold weapons'. Among other charges are promoting violence and inciting hatred on national and religious grounds," the publication says.

As the publication notes, "the man also violated the ban on promoting symbols that support Russian aggression against Ukraine. He is also charged with illegally disclosing the personal data of the victim," the publication writes.

As stated, "he may also be charged with driving under the influence of drugs." And it is added that "THC was found in his body during the arrest; blood was sent for analysis."

