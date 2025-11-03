$42.080.01
European Commission: work on meeting Ukraine's financial needs in 2026-2027 continues
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 8234 views
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy KudryashovPhoto
01:44 PM • 8352 views
Why power outage schedules can change during the day: the Ministry of Energy provided an explanation
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 10926 views
Child vaccination rates in Ukraine remain below recommended levels
08:56 AM • 26311 views
Zelenskyy signed a law on booking defense industry workers with military registration problems: what are the new rules
08:49 AM • 31909 views
General Staff confirms damage to Saratov oil refinery and Russian army logistics facilities in Luhansk region
Exclusive
November 3, 08:34 AM • 29295 views
“May heighten suspicions and create risks of schemes”: the Rada warns of flaws in the law on land under destroyed houses
November 3, 08:09 AM • 25028 views
The IMF may block financial support for Kyiv without providing Ukraine with a loan secured by "frozen" Russian funds - Politico
November 3, 12:16 AM • 26782 views
Trump made another statement regarding Tomahawk missiles for Ukraine: details
November 2, 02:42 PM • 41433 views
Ukraine received new Patriot air defense system reinforcement thanks to Germany - Zelenskyy
Anti-Ukrainian streamer charged in Poland: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 936 views

Piotr M., known as "Nazar", has been charged with six offenses, including incitement to violence and hatred. He is also suspected of driving under the influence of drugs and violating the ban on promoting symbols of Russian aggression.

Anti-Ukrainian streamer charged in Poland: what is known

In Poland, anti-Ukrainian activist and patostreamer Piotr M., also known as "Nazar", has been charged on six counts, RMF24 reports, writes UNN.

Details

The man was detained on Friday by Gdynia police officers while driving a car. Prohibited substances were found in his body. As it became known to the RMF FM radio correspondent, today the court was to decide on a pre-trial detention measure for the suspect.

"The 44-year-old man is suspected of making threats and publishing videos with 'cold weapons'. Among other charges are promoting violence and inciting hatred on national and religious grounds," the publication says.

As the publication notes, "the man also violated the ban on promoting symbols that support Russian aggression against Ukraine. He is also charged with illegally disclosing the personal data of the victim," the publication writes.

As stated, "he may also be charged with driving under the influence of drugs." And it is added that "THC was found in his body during the arrest; blood was sent for analysis."

Number of crimes against Ukrainians in Poland is growing: reasons named02.11.25, 09:03 • 4314 views

Julia Shramko

