Russian attacks: it became known how many people died in Mykolaiv since the beginning of the war
Exclusive
07:10 AM • 2707 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many people died in Mykolaiv since the beginning of the war
05:59 AM • 15141 views
711 out of a record 728 drones neutralized over Ukraine, all cruise missiles shot down out of 7 cruise missiles and 6 "Kinzhal" missiles
Exclusive
05:26 AM • 60760 views
Trump's Customs War with the EU: How will it end and how will it affect Ukraine?
04:00 AM • 101058 views
Case "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia": ECHR to announce decision today
03:42 AM • 94846 views
Lutsk survived the most massive drone and missile attack: numerous fires broke out
July 8, 05:10 PM • 124565 views
Putin says “a lot of crap” about Ukraine: Trump announced a “small surprise” for the Russian dictator
Exclusive
July 8, 04:34 PM • 105973 views
70% of NABU cases against MPs are in no way related to corruption - MP and member of the TCC Buzhanskyi
Exclusive
July 8, 03:56 PM • 162103 views
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Exclusive
July 8, 01:22 PM • 179812 views
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Exclusive
July 8, 12:25 PM • 81660 views
Pet registration in Kyiv's ASCs: how many applications have been submitted since the service launched
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Another Ukrainian family was rescued from the temporarily occupied territory - Yermak

Kyiv • UNN

 • 134 views

A mother with three children aged 9-13 was rescued from the temporarily occupied territory thanks to the Bring Kids Back UA initiative. The children were subjected to harassment and bullying at school because of their Ukrainian identity.

Another Ukrainian family was rescued from the temporarily occupied territory - Yermak

A mother with three children was rescued from the temporarily occupied territory as part of the President of Ukraine's initiative Bring Kids Back UA. This was reported by the Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that the mother with three children - a 13-year-old girl and boys aged 11 and 9 - went through many difficulties. At school, where the children openly spoke about their Ukrainian identity, they were bullied, had their grades lowered, and were subjected to "educational" conversations. The school became a source of constant pressure and bullying from teachers.

Thanks to the help of the Helping to Leave team, the family is already home. A new start awaits them here — with support, the opportunity to study in a Ukrainian school, and build a life without fear. We are fulfilling the President's task — to bring back all Ukrainian children

- the message says.

Recall

On July 8, Ukraine successfully returned seven children aged 6 to 17 from the temporarily occupied territories. Their families were under pressure from the occupation authorities, who forced them to obtain Russian documents and threatened to deprive them of parental rights.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Society
Office of the President of Ukraine
Andriy Yermak
Ukraine
