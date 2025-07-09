Another Ukrainian family was rescued from the temporarily occupied territory - Yermak

A mother with three children was rescued from the temporarily occupied territory as part of the President of Ukraine's initiative Bring Kids Back UA. This was reported by the Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that the mother with three children - a 13-year-old girl and boys aged 11 and 9 - went through many difficulties. At school, where the children openly spoke about their Ukrainian identity, they were bullied, had their grades lowered, and were subjected to "educational" conversations. The school became a source of constant pressure and bullying from teachers.

Thanks to the help of the Helping to Leave team, the family is already home. A new start awaits them here — with support, the opportunity to study in a Ukrainian school, and build a life without fear. We are fulfilling the President's task — to bring back all Ukrainian children - the message says.

Recall

On July 8, Ukraine successfully returned seven children aged 6 to 17 from the temporarily occupied territories. Their families were under pressure from the occupation authorities, who forced them to obtain Russian documents and threatened to deprive them of parental rights.