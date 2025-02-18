Another top official resigns in the US after Musk's team attempts to access confidential data

ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

The occupiers plan to hold a "forum of regions" with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a "forum of regions" with Belarus in 2025

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Another top official resigns in the US after Musk's team attempts to access confidential data

Another top official resigns in the US after Musk's team attempts to access confidential data

Acting SSA Commissioner Michelle King resigned due to attempts by Musk's team to gain access to the confidential data of millions of Americans. Leland Dudek, who supports Musk's initiatives, has been appointed as the new acting commissioner.

Acting Commissioner of the U.S. Social Security Administration (SSA) Michelle King resigned after Elon Musk's team, which works for the U.S. government, tried to gain access to confidential data of millions of Americans. This was reported by The New York Times, according to UNN.

Details [1

The resignation of Michelle King, who is acting commissioner, is reportedly the latest sudden departure of a senior federal official who refused to give Musk's aides access to classified data. Musk's team has been infiltrating agencies across the federal government and attempting to gain access to private data as part of what it calls an effort to root out fraud and waste.

Social Security benefits amount to about $1.5 trillion, or one-fifth of annual federal spending in the United States. US President Donald Trump has pledged not to implement cuts to the program's retirement benefits, but he has made it clear that he is willing to look for ways to cut wasteful or misdirected spending on the pension program that pays benefits to millions of Americans.

An audit by the Social Security Administration's inspector general last year found that from 2015 to 2022, the agency paid out nearly $8.6 trillion in benefits and spent about $71.8 billion, or less than 1%, on improper payments, which typically resulted in recipients receiving too much money.

Federal court overturns ban on firing of 2 million US employees13.02.25, 10:55 • 30388 views

Musk's team at the Social Security Administration has been trying to gain access to an internal data repository containing large amounts of personal information about Americans, according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation. The agency's systems contain financial data, employment information and addresses for anyone with a Social Security number.

"The SSA has the complete medical records of people who have applied for disability benefits," said Nancy Altman, president of Social Security Works, a group that advocates for the expansion of Social Security. - "They have our banking information, our income records, the names and ages of our children, and much more.

Warning of the risks associated with Musk's team gaining access to the data, Altman added: "The seriousness of this leak cannot be overstated.

According to one former employee, access to this information is usually kept secret within the agency due to confidentiality concerns. It is unclear how many members of Musk's team attempted to access it, whether they were ultimately successful, or whether they were granted full employment status with the Social Security Administration.

The new acting SSA commissioner is Leland Dudek, who previously headed the agency's fraud unit. Sources say that Dudek had previously expressed support for Musk's team and deleted his LinkedIn account after his appointment.

President Donald Trump has nominated Frank Bisignano, a fintech executive, to head the SSA, who is still awaiting Senate confirmation.

Meanwhile, Musk's team is trying to get access to confidential data from the US Treasury Department and the IRS. The White House confirmed that the process of obtaining tax information is already underway.

Recall 

Earlier UNN wrote that US President Donald Trump signed a decree on a large-scale reduction of civil servants and gave Elon Musk's team the authority to make personnel appointments.

According to the decree, the specially created Department of Governmental Efficiency (DOGE) is given broad powers to shape the structure of the civil service, with the exception of law enforcement and immigration agencies.

Alina Volianska

News of the World
united-states-department-of-the-treasuryUnited States Department of the Treasury
the-new-york-timesThe New York Times
donald-trumpDonald Trump
elon-muskElon Musk
united-statesUnited States

