Germany is developing a secret plan in case of war with Russia - WSJ
Exclusive
07:45 AM • 12900 views
Black Friday without risks: how not to fall victim to fraudsters and really buy profitably
07:27 AM • 10892 views
New US special envoy warned Europe that Russia is accumulating missiles - NYT
November 27, 01:49 AM • 32478 views
First a peace agreement: Rubio set a condition for providing security guarantees to Ukraine - Politico
November 26, 03:50 PM • 33506 views
If we want to prevent further war, Russia's army should be limited - Kallas
November 26, 03:49 PM • 67066 views
Odrex "sheds its skin": how an Odesa clinic re-registers its business in an attempt to escape responsibility
November 26, 03:41 PM • 33616 views
Trump's peace plan is an attempt to create a mechanism to end the war - Podolyak
November 26, 03:07 PM • 31439 views
Ukrainian Air Force shows Mirage 2000 fighter jet in action
November 26, 03:02 PM • 21724 views
Moldovan Foreign Ministry hands protest note to Russian ambassador: Russian drone brought to ministry building
November 26, 02:47 PM • 13387 views
Scientists may have finally "seen" dark matter for the first time: new research
Another missing miner's body found at Inhulska uranium mine after accident

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6 views

The body of the miner was found on November 27 at the Inhulska mine of the SkhidHZK. He died as a result of an accident, the circumstances of which are being investigated by a special commission.

Another missing miner's body found at Inhulska uranium mine after accident

The body of a miner who died in an accident was found at the Inhulska mine of SkhidHZK, the Ministry of Energy reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

"The body of the deceased was found on November 27 as a result of prolonged emergency search operations," the report says.

The Ministry of Energy expressed "sincere condolences to the family and friends of Volodymyr Kosiuk, a miner born in 1982, who worked at the Inhulska mine of the SkhidHZK State Enterprise and died as a result of an accident." Volodymyr is survived by his wife and an 11-year-old daughter.

"A special investigation commission established by the State Labor Service is investigating the circumstances of the accident," the Ministry of Energy reported.

Recall

On November 11, an emergency occurred at the uranium mine "Inhulska" of SkhidHZK - a breakthrough of the hydraulic backfill mixture and flooding of the horizon, two workers went missing.

On November 17, it was reported that after the emergency at the Inhulska mine, the body of one of the missing miners was found.

For reference

Inhulska mine is a structural subdivision of SkhidHZK, the largest of Ukraine's uranium mines.

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Energy
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine