Another missing miner's body found at Inhulska uranium mine after accident

The body of a miner who died in an accident was found at the Inhulska mine of SkhidHZK, the Ministry of Energy reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

"The body of the deceased was found on November 27 as a result of prolonged emergency search operations," the report says.

The Ministry of Energy expressed "sincere condolences to the family and friends of Volodymyr Kosiuk, a miner born in 1982, who worked at the Inhulska mine of the SkhidHZK State Enterprise and died as a result of an accident." Volodymyr is survived by his wife and an 11-year-old daughter.

"A special investigation commission established by the State Labor Service is investigating the circumstances of the accident," the Ministry of Energy reported.

Recall

On November 11, an emergency occurred at the uranium mine "Inhulska" of SkhidHZK - a breakthrough of the hydraulic backfill mixture and flooding of the horizon, two workers went missing.

On November 17, it was reported that after the emergency at the Inhulska mine, the body of one of the missing miners was found.

For reference

Inhulska mine is a structural subdivision of SkhidHZK, the largest of Ukraine's uranium mines.