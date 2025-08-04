In the village of Rudkivtsi, Kamianets-Podilskyi district, Khmelnytskyi region, another monument to Vladimir Lenin was demolished in Ukraine. It was called the last one in the country, but this is not true, as it only refers to regions controlled by the Ukrainian government. This was reported by UNN with reference to the organization "Decolonization. Ukraine".

Details

In the village of Rudkivtsi, Khmelnytskyi region, after our appeal, the last Lenin monument in Ukraine was dismantled – the message says.

Relevant photos were also published.

At the same time, the statement about "the last Lenin monument in Ukraine" is untrue, as monuments to the "leader of the world proletariat" still remain in some regions. This refers to Crimea, as well as certain districts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions that were occupied by Russians in 2014.

In 2022, after the start of the full-scale Russian invasion, other regions of Ukraine were occupied. In particular, this refers to the rest of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, as well as parts of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

For example, in Henichesk, Kherson region, after its occupation in 2022, a monument to "Illyich" was restored. A similar situation is observed in the occupied districts of Zaporizhzhia region.

Recall

