Another Lenin monument dismantled in Khmelnytskyi region: where they still remain in Ukraine

$41.760.05
47.640.10
ukenru
12:41 PM • 7810 views
Austrian court allowed Naftogaz to seize over 120 million euros of assets from Russia
Exclusive
12:06 PM • 16986 views
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
11:14 AM • 43572 views
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readiness
Exclusive
10:06 AM • 34413 views
Russians started adding flammable mixture to "Shaheds" to cause more fires - expert
August 4, 07:56 AM • 45621 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against asset looters from temporarily occupied territories and 15 heads of Russian museums
Exclusive
August 4, 07:35 AM • 56203 views
Endocrinologist revealed the benefits and risks of glucose monitoring sensors
Exclusive
August 4, 07:19 AM • 59006 views
In Zhytomyr, a 17-year-old girl is suspected of brutally murdering her boyfriend
August 4, 01:37 AM • 57310 views
Trump named the likely date of his special envoy Witkoff's visit to Russia
August 3, 10:28 AM • 77611 views
"There is an agreement on the exchange of 1200 prisoners": Zelenskyy discussed with Umerov and Yermak the preparation of a new meeting in Istanbul
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 296994 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+28°
2.9m/s
38%
749mm
Popular news
Night attack by Russian drones on Kyiv region affected one of the districts: consequences shownPhotoAugust 4, 05:54 AM • 75362 views
Trump responded what Russia can do to avoid sanctionsVideoAugust 4, 06:13 AM • 14059 views
Indian PM Modi defiantly responds to Trump's pressure on Russian oil purchases - BloombergAugust 4, 06:35 AM • 46700 views
Khmelnytskyi region suffered an enemy attack, preliminarily without casualties - RMAAugust 4, 06:42 AM • 72640 views
Khmelnytskyi region was attacked by Russia at night, in the morning, and during the day: there is damage, no casualties09:24 AM • 43806 views
Publications
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readiness11:14 AM • 43609 views
How to choose a ripe, sweet, and truly delicious watermelonPhotoAugust 3, 07:54 AM • 208576 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 297014 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 483443 views
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviationAugust 1, 02:05 PM • 290770 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Justin Bieber
Ruslan Kravchenko
Yulia Svyrydenko
Vadym Filashkin
Actual places
Ukraine
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
United States
Kherson Oblast
Switzerland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhoto01:38 PM • 2746 views
Became a father for the fourth time: Serhiy Prytula shared a touching photo with his newborn sonPhoto09:23 AM • 12078 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideoAugust 2, 04:52 PM • 331481 views
Scandalous blogger Alkhim leaves Ukraine and starts a new life in DubaiAugust 1, 09:08 PM • 141487 views
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond filmAugust 1, 01:00 PM • 174825 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Unmanned aerial vehicle
S-300 missile system
Bild
Mi-8

Another Lenin monument dismantled in Khmelnytskyi region: where they still remain in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 542 views

In the village of Rudkivtsi, another Lenin monument was demolished, but the statement about its "last" status in the controlled territory is false. Monuments to the "leader" remain in the occupied territories of Ukraine, particularly in Crimea, Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Another Lenin monument dismantled in Khmelnytskyi region: where they still remain in Ukraine

In the village of Rudkivtsi, Kamianets-Podilskyi district, Khmelnytskyi region, another monument to Vladimir Lenin was demolished in Ukraine. It was called the last one in the country, but this is not true, as it only refers to regions controlled by the Ukrainian government. This was reported by UNN with reference to the organization "Decolonization. Ukraine".

Details

In the village of Rudkivtsi, Khmelnytskyi region, after our appeal, the last Lenin monument in Ukraine was dismantled

– the message says.

Relevant photos were also published.

At the same time, the statement about "the last Lenin monument in Ukraine" is untrue, as monuments to the "leader of the world proletariat" still remain in some regions. This refers to Crimea, as well as certain districts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions that were occupied by Russians in 2014.

In 2022, after the start of the full-scale Russian invasion, other regions of Ukraine were occupied. In particular, this refers to the rest of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, as well as parts of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

For example, in Henichesk, Kherson region, after its occupation in 2022, a monument to "Illyich" was restored. A similar situation is observed in the occupied districts of Zaporizhzhia region.

Recall

The Northern Commercial Court of Appeal satisfied the demands of the Ministry of Justice, canceling the registration of rights to four real estate objects of the banned Communist Party of Ukraine in Kyiv, transferred in 2014 to a controlled charitable organization.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Society
Donetsk Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Ministry of Justice of Ukraine
Kherson Oblast
Crimea
Ukraine