Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Another day of blackouts: tomorrow, electricity will be cut off throughout Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 148 views

On January 26, hourly electricity outage schedules will be applied throughout Ukraine. This is due to the consequences of Russian attacks on energy facilities.

Another day of blackouts: tomorrow, electricity will be cut off throughout Ukraine

Tomorrow, power will be cut off in all regions of Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo.

Tomorrow, January 26, scheduled hourly outages and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied in all regions of Ukraine.

- the message says.

Ukrenergo noted that the reason for the introduction of restriction measures is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and volume of outages at your address on the official pages of the regional power companies in your region. When electricity appears according to the schedule, please use it sparingly!

- the company summarized.

The Ministry of Energy showed how Ukraine's energy sector is recovering after massive Russian strikes25.01.26, 11:44

Antonina Tumanova

Society
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Ukrenergo
Ukraine