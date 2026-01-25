Another day of blackouts: tomorrow, electricity will be cut off throughout Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
On January 26, hourly electricity outage schedules will be applied throughout Ukraine. This is due to the consequences of Russian attacks on energy facilities.
Tomorrow, power will be cut off in all regions of Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo.
Tomorrow, January 26, scheduled hourly outages and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied in all regions of Ukraine.
Ukrenergo noted that the reason for the introduction of restriction measures is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.
The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and volume of outages at your address on the official pages of the regional power companies in your region. When electricity appears according to the schedule, please use it sparingly!
