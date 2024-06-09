Another Belarusian volunteer was killed at the front: what is known

Another Belarusian volunteer with the call sign "Krakow" was killed during the war in Ukraine. This is reported by Euroradio, reports UNN.

Details

It is reported that a volunteer from Belarus died between March 10 and 13 in the Kharkiv direction.

It is known that this happened while performing a combat mission. "Krakow" came under fire from Russian artillery and died from injuries incompatible with life.

Today, it is already known about 63 Belarusians who died defending Ukraine from Russian aggression.

A volunteer from the Czech Republic was killed in the battle for Avdiivka