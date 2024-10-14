Another 17 samples of demining equipment approved for use in the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Since the beginning of the year, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has authorized 17 models of demining equipment, including 5 of domestic production. These include track trawls, demining vehicles, demining kits and metal detectors.
Since the beginning of the year, the Defense Forces have been allowed to operate 17 more samples of demining equipment, including 5 of domestic production. This was stated by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
The agency said that Ukrainian gunsmiths produce tracked (roller) mine trawls, demining vehicles, individual demining kits, and modern pulse metal detectors, which are essential for the Defense Forces.
During the first 9 months of 2024, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine codified and authorized 17 models of demining equipment for use in the Defense Forces, including 5 of domestic production
Among the foreign models of demining equipment codified for the Defense Forces are:
- Croatian chain and roller trawls,
- German integrated mine protection and mine detection systems,
- British cutter and roller trawls,
- demining complexes,
- American engineering armored vehicles, etc.
The Ministry of Defense emphasizes that domestic manufacturers of ground robotic systems are actively involved in the production of demining equipment. The defense ministry has already codified several models of UXOs that effectively perform demining functions: “Zmiy, Vepr, FOX 2.
Recall
Ukraine has approved an individual detection, marking and demining kit for use in the Armed Forces . This product is manufactured by a Ukrainian company from domestic components.