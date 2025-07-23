Anna Hvozdiar became Shmyhal's deputy in the Ministry of Defense

$41.770.05
48.870.07
ukenru
Civil servant under investigation: why Zima's case is a reputational risk for the National Bank
Exclusive
12:48 PM • 2600 views
Civil servant under investigation: why Zima's case is a reputational risk for the National Bank
Exclusive
12:21 PM • 10449 views
Mykhailo Pinkevych – retired Captain 1st Rank on the formation of the Ukrainian Navy and the first NATO missions in Ukraine
Exclusive
10:37 AM • 52276 views
Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
09:26 AM • 55707 views
"We agreed that everyone will work exclusively constructively": Zelenskyy gathered heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies
Exclusive
08:25 AM • 61241 views
Man dies during police detention in Vinnytsia region: SBI takes over the case
07:59 AM • 69048 views
Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia will take place in Istanbul around 7:00 PM - sources
July 23, 06:28 AM • 153207 views
Third round of negotiations in Istanbul: what are the main goals and what to expect
July 23, 05:05 AM • 81212 views
50 days of Trump for Russia: the term is not fixed - State Department
July 22, 10:51 PM • 79069 views
Ukraine's anti-corruption infrastructure must be cleansed of Russian influence - Zelenskyy
July 22, 06:15 PM • 84577 views
Legendary rock musician Ozzy Osbourne has died
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
4m/s
42%
746mm
Popular news
Financial Times: The war in Ukraine will determine the future of the entire worldJuly 23, 03:12 AM • 101612 views
Zodiac sign Leo: characteristics of the brightest fire signJuly 23, 05:00 AM • 178114 views
Zelenskyy received a report from the Minister of Internal Affairs on the circumstances of the death of the commander of the "Lyut" brigadeJuly 23, 06:19 AM • 45317 views
Third round of talks in Istanbul: Ukrainian delegation departed for Turkey09:33 AM • 10853 views
DBR launched an investigation into the Mirage-2000 fighter jet crash: what is known10:12 AM • 42588 views
Publications
Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
Exclusive
10:37 AM • 52341 views
Third round of negotiations in Istanbul: what are the main goals and what to expectJuly 23, 06:28 AM • 153255 views
Zodiac sign Leo: characteristics of the brightest fire signJuly 23, 05:00 AM • 179124 views
Amendments to Defence City: a chance to restore critically needed support for Ukrainian aviationJuly 22, 10:46 AM • 209207 views
Another "influencer": after Khrystenko, law enforcement should pay attention to MP KuzminykhJuly 22, 07:18 AM • 254459 views
Actual people
Ruslan Kravchenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Crimea
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - MediaJuly 22, 04:54 PM • 104084 views
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 228117 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 317112 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 325598 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 317246 views
Actual
Dassault Mirage 2000
Shahed-136
Financial Times
Truth Social
Airbus A320 series

Anna Hvozdiar became Shmyhal's deputy in the Ministry of Defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2022 views

She has experience in the hotel business and headed Serhiy Prytula's charitable foundation.

Anna Hvozdiar became Shmyhal's deputy in the Ministry of Defense

Anna Hvozdyar, who was Deputy Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine Herman Smetanin, has become Deputy Minister of Defense Denys Shmyhal. This was reported by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko, according to UNN.

Details

Anna Hvozdyar becomes the new Deputy Minister of Defense

- Honcharenko reported.

For reference

Anna Hvozdyar graduated from Vadym Hetman Kyiv National Economic University in 2013, receiving a bachelor's degree in management. Since 2009, she has worked in the hotel business in the USA.

Also, since 2020, she has been the director of Serhiy Prytula's charitable foundation.

On September 22, 2023, by order of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine No. 832-r dated September 22, 2023, she was appointed Deputy Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine.

She owns a share (50%) in the company "Protezhe Group", which mediates in placing advertisements in the media.

Recall

Deputy Minister of Defense for Digital Development, Digital Transformations and Digitalization Kateryna Chernohorenko is leaving her post.

On Monday, July 21, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine liquidated the Ministry of Strategic Industries, transferring its functions to the Ministry of Defense. The Ministry of Defense is now the successor to the property, rights, and obligations of the liquidated ministry.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the Ministry of Strategic Industries would be merged with the Ministry of Defense, and its head, Herman Smetanin, would lead "Ukroboronprom," which he had already headed for a year.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyPolitics
Ukroboronprom
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9