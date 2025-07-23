Anna Hvozdiar became Shmyhal's deputy in the Ministry of Defense

Anna Hvozdyar, who was Deputy Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine Herman Smetanin, has become Deputy Minister of Defense Denys Shmyhal. This was reported by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko, according to UNN.

Details

Anna Hvozdyar becomes the new Deputy Minister of Defense - Honcharenko reported.

For reference

Anna Hvozdyar graduated from Vadym Hetman Kyiv National Economic University in 2013, receiving a bachelor's degree in management. Since 2009, she has worked in the hotel business in the USA.

Also, since 2020, she has been the director of Serhiy Prytula's charitable foundation.

On September 22, 2023, by order of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine No. 832-r dated September 22, 2023, she was appointed Deputy Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine.

She owns a share (50%) in the company "Protezhe Group", which mediates in placing advertisements in the media.

Recall

Deputy Minister of Defense for Digital Development, Digital Transformations and Digitalization Kateryna Chernohorenko is leaving her post.

On Monday, July 21, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine liquidated the Ministry of Strategic Industries, transferring its functions to the Ministry of Defense. The Ministry of Defense is now the successor to the property, rights, and obligations of the liquidated ministry.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the Ministry of Strategic Industries would be merged with the Ministry of Defense, and its head, Herman Smetanin, would lead "Ukroboronprom," which he had already headed for a year.