Ankara claims that the Russian-Ukrainian negotiations in Istanbul are not being postponed - media

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them
10:37 AM • 324 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

09:17 AM • 10935 views

Zelenskyy arrives in Ankara

06:00 AM • 36140 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 114467 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 119811 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 223490 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 100859 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 01:18 PM • 70171 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

May 14, 12:09 PM • 175430 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

Exclusive
May 14, 07:33 AM • 59317 views

Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents

The Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the spectacular destruction of a T-72 tank and two armored vehicles of the Russian Federation in the Pokrovsk direction

May 15, 02:04 AM • 51915 views

ISW: Russia demands that NATO abandon its open door policy for Ukraine and establish a proxy government in Kyiv

May 15, 02:38 AM • 112822 views

There are no Russian ships in the Black and Azov Seas, but there is a threat in the Mediterranean - Navy

May 15, 03:36 AM • 50234 views

Explosions rang out in a number of regional centers of Ukraine on May 15

May 15, 04:23 AM • 104657 views

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

05:19 AM • 68464 views
“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 108491 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 175184 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 223465 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

May 14, 12:09 PM • 175411 views

Small privatization experience on the example of Vinnytsia Institute of Land Management: inconsistencies and a winner with a "flavor"

May 14, 09:23 AM • 191380 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Friedrich Merz

Ruslan Stefanchuk

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Actual places

Ukraine

Turkey

United States

Kyiv

France

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

07:51 AM • 18581 views

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

05:19 AM • 68925 views

Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

May 14, 02:08 PM • 56468 views

Eurovision 2025: Who Will Make the Top 5 - Bookmakers' Predictions

May 14, 11:12 AM • 77834 views

How to save overripe bananas: three simple recipes

May 14, 09:18 AM • 87536 views
Telegram

CAESAR self-propelled howitzer

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

Grand Theft Auto

Ankara claims that the Russian-Ukrainian negotiations in Istanbul are not being postponed - media

Kyiv • UNN

 596 views

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul are not being postponed, the Russian technical delegation has already arrived. Erdogan will discuss a ceasefire with Zelensky.

Ankara claims that the Russian-Ukrainian negotiations in Istanbul are not being postponed - media

Russian-Ukrainian negotiations in Istanbul are not being postponed, Sky News reports, citing a source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry, UNN writes.

Details

"The negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul are not being postponed today, against the background of the fact that the Russian technical delegation has already arrived in the city," a source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

Earlier

Russian media reported the postponement of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul on May 15. According to the spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Maria Zakharova, the Turkish side was the initiator.

Addition

On May 15, potential negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation are expected in Turkey - in Istanbul.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the level of the Russian delegation for negotiations in Istanbul "similar to a dummy one", landing in Ankara for a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Head of the Kremlin volodymyr putin called for direct negotiations with Ukraine last Sunday, but, as the Kremlin reported, decided not to participate in the negotiations today.

Erdogan, meanwhile, will emphasize Turkey's approach to a ceasefire and the urgent start of peace negotiations during a meeting with Zelenskyy later today, the Turkish president's office said.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Istanbul
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Ankara
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
