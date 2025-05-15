Ankara claims that the Russian-Ukrainian negotiations in Istanbul are not being postponed - media

Russian-Ukrainian negotiations in Istanbul are not being postponed, Sky News reports, citing a source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry, UNN writes.

Details

"The negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul are not being postponed today, against the background of the fact that the Russian technical delegation has already arrived in the city," a source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

Earlier

Russian media reported the postponement of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul on May 15. According to the spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Maria Zakharova, the Turkish side was the initiator.

Addition

On May 15, potential negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation are expected in Turkey - in Istanbul.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the level of the Russian delegation for negotiations in Istanbul "similar to a dummy one", landing in Ankara for a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Head of the Kremlin volodymyr putin called for direct negotiations with Ukraine last Sunday, but, as the Kremlin reported, decided not to participate in the negotiations today.

Erdogan, meanwhile, will emphasize Turkey's approach to a ceasefire and the urgent start of peace negotiations during a meeting with Zelenskyy later today, the Turkish president's office said.